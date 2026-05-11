Power struggle in Philippine Senate: Tito Sotto ousted as Cayetano bloc seizes control

Leadership purge sparks fears over checks, balances and institutional independence
Manila: Political chaos erupted in Manila on Monday, May 11, 2026, as the Philippine Senate descended into a stunning power struggle that ended with the ouster of Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III.
In a razor-thin and explosive 13-10-1 vote, senators moved to declare all leadership positions in the 24-member upper chamber "vacant" — effectively toppling the Senate leadership in the middle of one of the country’s most politically-charged moments.
The political earthquake came even as the House of Representatives was simultaneously locked in fierce plenary debates over the looming impeachment battle against Vice President Sara Duterte, turning Monday into one of the most dramatic days in recent Philippine political history.
As tensions boiled over in both chambers of Congress, Senator Imee Marcos wasted no time in nominating Senator Alan Peter Cayetano as the next Senate President — signaling a major realignment of power inside the Senate.
It's not merely a “leadership change”: Sotto's ouster amounts to a political coup.
The emerging Cayetano bloc is making its position unmistakably clear: with the Duterte bloc prevailing in the Senate, and with a new Senate majority emerging, the impeachment of the wildly popular Vice President Sara Duterte hangs heavily over the Upper House, so much so that it triggered a leadership shakeup.
The runup to the 2028 presidential race just became more interesting.
This is no longer just an internal Senate dispute. This is a battle over the country’s institutions in the face of overwhelming political pressure coming from the country's two most powerful families, the Marcoses and Dutertes.
The recent shakeup means Sotto is officially out.
Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa's dramatic Senate return on Monday (May 11, 2026), capped months of absence amid legal pressures tied to the Duterte-era drug war.
Dela Rosa, a staunch Duterte ally and former PNP chief who led the controversial anti-drug campaign (linked to reported 6,000+ deaths), stopped attending sessions after November 11, 2025 — missing 31 plenaries by March 2026.
His no-show stemmed from ICC arrest warrant rumours as a "co-perpetrator" in crimes against humanity probes, prompting allies like Sen. Robin Padilla to advise hiding.
An ethics complaint piled on, with proposals for "no work, no pay" rules and salary waiver.
Dela Rosa arrived emotionally, claiming NBI agents tried blocking Senate entry; he cried "harassment" and demanded arrests.
He filed bills remotely during absence but faced police subpoena over Davao EJKs, served amid DILG probes — no ICC warrant confirmed.
His appearance fueled minority push: Sen. Alan Cayetano elected president with 13 votes; Tito Sotto ousted (13-10-1), vacating leadership posts.
The timing aligns with VP Sara Duterte impeachment vote in the lower house (House of Representatives) and broader Duterte probes, heightening political theatre.