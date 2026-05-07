Impeachment drive against VP Sara Duterte has enough votes to advance to Senate trial — coalition

Suspicious financial fransactions: The House Justice Committee confirmed that 18 bank transactions involving billions of pesos, linked to Vice President Duterte and her husband, lawyer Manases Carpio, matched reports from the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC). These records reportedly showed over P6.7 billion in bank transactions, with roughly P4.4 billion in inflows.

Confidential fund misuse: The complaints allege misuse of ₱612.5 million in confidential funds during her time at the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education (DepEd). A specific focus is the ₱125 million spent in just 11 days in December 2022, which the Commission on Audit (COA) partially disallowed.

Assassination threat & safety allegations: The impeachment includes charges related to a recorded video where Duterte allegedly spoke of threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Araneta Marcos, and Speaker Martin Romualdez. The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) authenticated this video.