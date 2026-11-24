Kingdom expects revenue of SR1.202 trillion and a deficit of SR190.56 billion in 2027
Dubai: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday approved its state budget for 2027, projecting expenditure of SR1.392 trillion ($371.2 billion) and revenue of SR1.202 trillion ($320.4 billion), with the government maintaining its commitment to development projects and economic diversification.
The budget forecasts a deficit of SR190.56 billion ($50.8 billion), equivalent to 3.6 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), down from an estimated SR245 billion, or 4.9 per cent of GDP, in 2026.
The budget was approved at a Cabinet meeting in Riyadh chaired by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
The Crown Prince directed ministers and government officials to intensify efforts to implement development and social programmes, making effective use of national resources to advance the kingdom’s development and safeguard the interests of its citizens.
He highlighted the resilience of the Saudi economy throughout 2026, attributing its ability to navigate economic and geopolitical challenges to strong fundamentals, flexible fiscal policies, long-term planning and sustained investment in infrastructure and logistics.
Prince Mohammed said the 2027 budget is part of a long-term fiscal strategy designed to balance sustainable economic growth, national development priorities and the stability of public finances, while ensuring continued funding for projects with significant economic and social benefits.
He stressed that improving the effectiveness of social protection programmes, directing financial assistance towards those most in need and raising living standards remained central to the kingdom’s fiscal and economic policies.
The government will continue investing in infrastructure and essential public services for citizens, residents and visitors, alongside developing its transport and logistics networks.
These investments are intended to improve connectivity between Saudi regions, attract investment, facilitate the movement of goods and strengthen the economy’s ability to adapt to disruptions in global supply chains.
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Finance expects real GDP to grow by 10.9 per cent in 2027, following a projected contraction of 2.1 per cent in 2026, supported by a recovery in oil production and continued expansion in non-oil economic activities.
Public debt is projected to reach SR1.923 trillion by the end of 2027, equivalent to 35.9 per cent of GDP, compared with an estimated 34.5 per cent at the end of 2026.
Government reserves held at the Saudi Central Bank are expected to remain at approximately SR399 billion through the end of 2027.