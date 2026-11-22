New rules apply to private firms employing two or more workers in targeted roles
Dubai: Saudi Arabia will require private-sector companies to employ at least 50 per cent Saudi nationals across 17 financial professions from May 23, 2027, in a move aimed at expanding employment opportunities for Saudi citizens.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced the decision in partnership with the Saudi Organisation for Chartered and Professional Accountants (SOCPA), saying it would help create skilled jobs for Saudi men and women and increase their participation in the labour market.
The requirement applies to private-sector establishments employing two or more workers in the targeted professions, subject to the occupational classifications and conditions specified in the ministry's procedural guide.
The 17 professions include financial analysis specialists, financial consulting specialists, investment managers, financial control specialists, investment specialists, financial planning specialists, financial product development specialists, treasury specialists and credit managers.
Other positions covered are financial services control managers, financial investigators, government revenue specialists, financial brokerage managers, investment advisers, investment experts, financial advisers and financial experts.
Companies covered by the decision have been given a six-month grace period from its announcement to prepare for implementation and meet the required Saudisation target.
The ministry urged employers to review the procedural guide, which outlines the targeted professions, compliance requirements and methods for calculating Saudisation rates, to avoid penalties for non-compliance.
To support implementation, the ministry said it would offer incentives including assistance with recruiting qualified Saudi candidates, training and professional development programmes, employment support and measures to improve job retention.
Eligible establishments will also receive priority access to available Saudisation support programmes.
The decision is part of Saudi Arabia's broader efforts to increase employment opportunities for its citizens in specialised private-sector professions and advance the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.