Al Nahda intersection capacity to rise by 65 per cent to 310,000 vehicles a day
Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has launched a tender for the first phase of a major upgrade to Al Ittihad Road at the Al Nahda intersection, in a project aimed at easing congestion, increasing road capacity and significantly reducing journey times.
The project includes the construction of eight bridges spanning a combined four kilometres, alongside 4.5km of service roads to improve traffic flow and the efficiency of the surrounding road network.
Once completed, the development is expected to increase the capacity of Al Ittihad Road from 100,000 to 190,000 vehicles a day, an increase of 90 per cent.
The capacity of the Al Nahda intersection is also expected to rise from 188,000 to 310,000 vehicles a day, an increase of approximately 65 per cent.
Journey times along major traffic routes are projected to fall from 15 minutes to just three minutes, according to the ministry.
The improvements are intended to ease congestion along one of the main road corridors connecting Dubai and Sharjah, which serves large volumes of daily commuter traffic.
In July 2026, the ministry invited experienced contractors to submit expressions of interest in developing Al Ittihad Road (E11) and the Al Nahda intersection, outlining plans to improve traffic flow, road safety and interchange efficiency.
The tender, issued on November 19, 2026, is open to contractors classified under Category First A, with a deadline of January 5, 2027, for submitting bids.
Contractors must demonstrate previous experience in delivering highway projects in areas with high traffic volumes within the geographical scope of the development.