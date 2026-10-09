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Dubai traffic alert: Heavy delays on Al Ittihad Road, Al Khail Road today

Slow-moving traffic impacts major interchanges across Dubai and Sharjah

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
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Dubai traffic alert: Heavy delays on Al Ittihad Road, Al Khail Road today

Motorists in Dubai are facing slow-moving traffic on several key routes this Friday morning, with congestion building on the Sharjah–Dubai corridor and around major interchanges in Dubai.

Traffic maps showed heavy delays on Al Ittihad Road (E11) for drivers heading into Dubai from Sharjah, with the worst stretch around Al Nahda and Sahara Centre. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) is also seeing slow traffic near Sharjah’s industrial areas and Al Qusais, while roads around Madina Mall and Al Qusais Industrial Area are congested.

In Dubai, Al Khail Road (E44) is backed up near Jumeirah Village Circle, where an incident appears to have been reported, with delays stretching to its interchange with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road near City Centre Me’aisem. Traffic on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road towards Abu Dhabi is also slow near Jumeirah Village Triangle.

Drivers in Barsha Heights should expect delays at the Hessa Street (D61) interchange near the American School of Dubai, along with slow traffic on the D86.

Closer to the city centre, there is congestion on roads near Dubai Frame and Karama, as well as Al Mina Street. Incidents also appear to have been reported near Oud Metha and close to DIFC. Parts of Jumeirah and Abu Hail are also seeing slower traffic.

Several roads in Deira, Al Mamzar and near the University of Sharjah appear to have closures, so drivers in those areas should check routes before setting out.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time, use navigation apps for real-time updates, and follow instructions from Dubai Police and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

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