Dh30m UAE Lottery: Dh100,000 goes to one lucky winner – did you win anything?

Lucky Day Draw No. 261114 sees several participants walk away with cash prizes
Dubai: Several participants have won cash prizes in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw, which took place on Saturday.
In Lucky Day Draw No. 261114, the winning numbers in the Days section were 23, 16, 3, 9, 5, and 18, while 9 was revealed as the winning number in the Months section.
In addition, three participants have each won Dh50,000 in the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.
The winning Lucky Chance IDs were CR6881896, AO1387268, and AD0234820.
No participant managed to match all the needed numbers to win the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. As a result, both major prizes will roll over to the next draw.
The Dh100,000 third prize in the Lucky Day category has been claimed by one lucky player. To qualify for this prize, participants must match five numbers from the Days section, as well as the winning number in the Months section.
“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners for tonight’s draw! The excitement of course does not end here,” said show host Diala Makki.
The next UAE Lottery draw has been scheduled for Wednesday, November 18, as part of the lottery's twice-weekly live draw programme. Participants will have another chance to win the Dh30 million jackpot, along with several other cash prizes.