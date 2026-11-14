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Dh30m UAE Lottery: Dh100,000 goes to one lucky winner – did you win anything?

Lucky Day Draw No. 261114 sees several participants walk away with cash prizes

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 261114
UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 261114

Dubai: Several participants have won cash prizes in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw, which took place on Saturday.

In Lucky Day Draw No. 261114, the winning numbers in the Days section were 23, 16, 3, 9, 5, and 18, while 9 was revealed as the winning number in the Months section.

In addition, three participants have each won Dh50,000 in the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were CR6881896, AO1387268, and AD0234820.

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Dh30m jackpot rolls over

No participant managed to match all the needed numbers to win the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. As a result, both major prizes will roll over to the next draw.

The Dh100,000 third prize in the Lucky Day category has been claimed by one lucky player. To qualify for this prize, participants must match five numbers from the Days section, as well as the winning number in the Months section.

Next draw on November 18

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners for tonight’s draw! The excitement of course does not end here,” said show host Diala Makki.

The next UAE Lottery draw has been scheduled for Wednesday, November 18, as part of the lottery's twice-weekly live draw programme. Participants will have another chance to win the Dh30 million jackpot, along with several other cash prizes.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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