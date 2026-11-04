Dh30m UAE Lottery: Three winners take home Dh100,000 each - did luck favour you?

Lucky Day Draw No. 261104 sees several participants take home cash prizes
Dubai: Several participants have won cash prizes in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw, held on Wednesday.
In Lucky Day Draw No. 261104, the winning numbers in the Days section were 10, 14, 24, 7, 30, and 19, while 2 was announced as the winning number in the Months section.
Meanwhile, three participants have each secured Dh50,000 in the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.
The winning Lucky Chance IDs were BA2522009, AH0665287, and AS1737243.
No participant successfully matched all the required numbers to claim the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. Both top prizes will therefore roll over to the next draw.
Three participants have each walked away with the Dh100,000 third prize in the Lucky Day category. To win this prize, players must match five numbers from the Days section, along with the winning number in the Months section.
“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners for tonight’s draw! The excitement doesn't end here,” said show host Chadi Khalaf.
The next UAE Lottery draw has been set to take place on Saturday, November 7, as part of the lottery's twice-weekly live draw schedule. Participants will once again have the opportunity to win the Dh30 million jackpot, along with a range of other cash prizes.