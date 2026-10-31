Dh30m UAE Lottery: Three participants pocket Dh100,000 each – check the results

Lucky Day Draw No. 261031 sees several participants take home cash prizes
Dubai: Several participants have walked away with cash prizes following the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw, which took place on Saturday.
In Lucky Day Draw No. 261031, the winning numbers in the Days section were 7, 3, 20, 12, 26, and 22, while 6 emerged as the winning number in the Months section.
In addition, three participants have each won Dh50,000 under the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.
The winning Lucky Chance IDs were AT1871843, DE8147800, and DS9586270.
No participant managed to match all the required numbers to win the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. As a result, both top prizes will roll over to the next draw.
Meanwhile, three lucky players have each bagged the Dh100,000 third prize in the Lucky Day category. This prize is given to participants who match five numbers from the Days section along with the winning number in the Months section.
“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners for tonight’s draw! The excitement doesn't end here,” said show host Chadi Khalaf.
The next UAE Lottery draw has been scheduled for Wednesday, November 4, in line with the lottery’s twice-weekly live programme. Participants will have another chance to take home the Dh30 million jackpot, alongside several other cash prizes.