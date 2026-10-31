GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dh30m UAE Lottery: Three participants pocket Dh100,000 each – check the results

Lucky Day Draw No. 261031 sees several participants take home cash prizes

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE Lottery show host Chadi Khalaf during Lucky Day Draw No. 261031
UAE Lottery show host Chadi Khalaf during Lucky Day Draw No. 261031

Dubai: Several participants have walked away with cash prizes following the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw, which took place on Saturday.

In Lucky Day Draw No. 261031, the winning numbers in the Days section were 7, 3, 20, 12, 26, and 22, while 6 emerged as the winning number in the Months section.

In addition, three participants have each won Dh50,000 under the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were AT1871843, DE8147800, and DS9586270.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Dh30m jackpot rolls over

No participant managed to match all the required numbers to win the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. As a result, both top prizes will roll over to the next draw.

Meanwhile, three lucky players have each bagged the Dh100,000 third prize in the Lucky Day category. This prize is given to participants who match five numbers from the Days section along with the winning number in the Months section.

Next draw on November 4

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners for tonight’s draw! The excitement doesn't end here,” said show host Chadi Khalaf.

The next UAE Lottery draw has been scheduled for Wednesday, November 4, in line with the lottery’s twice-weekly live programme. Participants will have another chance to take home the Dh30 million jackpot, alongside several other cash prizes.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
Show More
Related Topics:
The UAE Lottery

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE Lottery show host Chadi Khalaf during Lucky Day Draw No. 261028

Dh30m UAE Lottery: Check if you got the winning numbers

1m read
The highest price of the night went to CC44, which sold for Dh6.72 million

Dubai’s BB plate fever rages as CC44 fetches Dh6.721m

2m read
Dh30m UAE Lottery: Did you get lucky this draw?

Dh30m UAE Lottery: Did you get lucky this draw?

1m read
Big Ticket’s live draw series 291 held in Abu Dhabi

Filipina wins Dh20m in Big Ticket millionaire draw

3m read