The rule change that is altering one-day cricket

Dubai: A change to one-day international (ODI) cricket is helping fast bowlers rediscover the art of reverse swing, making it increasingly difficult for batters to dominate the closing stages of an innings.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) introduced new playing conditions in July 2025, allowing captains to select one of the two white balls used during an innings after 34 overs. That ball is then used for the remaining 16 overs, giving it more time to age and become scuffed.

Previously, two new balls were used throughout an innings, one from each end. The change was designed to restore the balance between bat and ball by giving bowlers a greater opportunity to generate reverse swing, which sees an older ball move unpredictably through the air.

The impact is already becoming apparent. Data since the rule change shows that half of fast bowlers' full deliveries in the final 10 overs have swung by more than one degree, compared with 35 per cent in the preceding 18 months.

Pace bowlers' economy rates during the final five overs have also fallen from 8.40 runs per over to 7.95, while their bowling averages have dropped from 19.2 to 18.3.

The change has also influenced tactics, with fast bowlers increasingly using fuller deliveries to exploit the movement of the older ball.

England coach Brendon McCullum highlighted the growing importance of the ball after his side's defeat by Sri Lanka in the second ODI at Headingley.

McCullum told his players that the game had changed, pointing to the significant role the ball was playing. Sri Lanka's ability to use the conditions effectively helped them secure a 16-run victory.

The statistics suggest the change is having a wider impact, with several international teams recording slower scoring rates during the death overs. West Indies, for example, have seen their run rate in that period fall by 2.39 runs per over.

However, the rule does not mean batting has become universally more difficult. Teams must adapt their strategies, particularly during the first 34 overs, when both balls remain in use.

With the next ODI World Cup approaching, the ability to manage the older ball could become an increasingly important factor in deciding matches.

The intention was to give bowlers a greater chance of competing with aggressive batting, and the early evidence suggests the change is achieving that objective.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.