“We want a balance between bat and ball, and that’s why in some recent changes we have just given a little bit more back to the bowling side, and that actually was used yesterday when Shubham Gill was out in the last over of the day. The Indian team sent in a night watchman for two balls. We did the change of law in 2022, where, after a ball, the new batter has to face rather than the batters being able to cross, so we have consciously tried to make some laws that give a bit more back to the bowling side," he added.