Teacher kills daughter, 17, with cricket bat after TV row

During the altercation, Arya allegedly punched her younger sister in the eye. Her father, Purushottam, then scolded her, after which police said the teenager picked up a cricket bat and moved towards him while using abusive language.

Investigators allege that attempts were then made to conceal evidence. Bloodstains on the floor were cleaned, Arya's T-shirt was washed several times and the bloodstained cricket bat was thrown onto the roof.

During questioning, Purushottam reportedly claimed that he had been troubled by his daughter's behaviour and alleged that she had developed “bad addictions”. Neighbours, however, described the teenager as friendly and affectionate.

Police said family members initially claimed that Arya had struck herself on the head. During questioning, however, her mother reportedly gave investigators a different account, following which the father allegedly confessed.

According to the police account cited by NDTV, Arya had been receiving psychiatric treatment in Pune and taking prescribed medication. Police also said there had been previous episodes of violence at home, including an incident in May in which her father suffered a fractured arm.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.