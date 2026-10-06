Teacher kills daughter, 17, with cricket bat after TV row

Police recover bat from roof after family allegedly tried to conceal evidence
Dubai: A teacher in Maharashtra’s Satara district allegedly killed his 17-year-old daughter by striking her on the head with a cricket bat following a family argument over watching television, NDTV reported.
The teenager, identified as Arya Kadam, had argued with her younger siblings at their home on Saturday night, according to police.
During the altercation, Arya allegedly punched her younger sister in the eye. Her father, Purushottam, then scolded her, after which police said the teenager picked up a cricket bat and moved towards him while using abusive language.
Police said Purushottam snatched the bat from her and struck her hard on the head. Arya suffered severe injuries and died at the scene.
According to the report, the father remained beside his daughter's body for some time before informing his wife early the following morning.
Investigators allege that attempts were then made to conceal evidence. Bloodstains on the floor were cleaned, Arya's T-shirt was washed several times and the bloodstained cricket bat was thrown onto the roof.
Relatives and neighbours alerted police on Sunday morning.
Police said family members initially claimed that Arya had struck herself on the head. During questioning, however, her mother reportedly gave investigators a different account, following which the father allegedly confessed.
Police later recovered the cricket bat from the roof.
During questioning, Purushottam reportedly claimed that he had been troubled by his daughter's behaviour and alleged that she had developed “bad addictions”. Neighbours, however, described the teenager as friendly and affectionate.
Both Purushottam and his wife, Sheela, are teachers.
According to the police account cited by NDTV, Arya had been receiving psychiatric treatment in Pune and taking prescribed medication. Police also said there had been previous episodes of violence at home, including an incident in May in which her father suffered a fractured arm.
The circumstances surrounding the teenager's death and the family's actions afterwards remain under investigation by Satara city police.