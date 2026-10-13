Fan names daughter after Shahid Afridi’s youngest child, Pakistani legend responds

Pakistani cricket legend Afridi celebrates heartfelt tribute from supporter
Dubai: Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi has received a heartwarming tribute from a fan who named his newborn daughter after the legendary all-rounder’s youngest child, Arwa.
Afridi, widely known as “Lala” among his supporters, has enjoyed a loyal following throughout his cricket career. His popularity has also extended beyond the field through his charitable work with the Shahid Afridi Foundation, which focuses on areas including healthcare and education.
The fan named Hamas shared the news of his daughter’s birth on social media, revealing that he had chosen the name Arwa in honour of Afridi’s family. The Pakistan great responded with a message of congratulations and prayers for the newborn.
“Alhamdulillah blessed with a baby girl. Being an Afridi fan, I’ve named her ‘ARWA’,” the fan wrote. The name is the same as Afridi’s fifth daughter who was born in February 2020.
The fan continued, “Thank you Lala for being an inspiration for us. And thank you for your services both on the field and off the field (Shahid Afridi Foundation) to this nation. We can’t pay back you.”
Afridi responded warmly to the gesture, writing: “Mubarak ho (Congratulations), Hamas. May Allah bless little Arwa with good health and a happy life. Lots of prayers for her.”
The exchange offered another glimpse of the connection Afridi continues to share with his supporters long after his playing days.
One of Pakistan’s most recognisable cricketers, Afridi built his reputation through aggressive batting and useful leg-spin during an international career spanning more than two decades. He represented Pakistan in all three formats and captained the national team in limited-overs cricket.
The 46-year-old’s charitable initiatives have also helped him maintain a strong public profile, with the foundation supporting communities across Pakistan.
For the fan, naming his daughter after Afridi’s youngest child was a personal tribute to a cricketer whose influence has extended beyond the game.