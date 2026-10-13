Fan names daughter after Shahid Afridi’s youngest child, Pakistani legend responds

One of Pakistan’s most recognisable cricketers, Afridi built his reputation through aggressive batting and useful leg-spin during an international career spanning more than two decades. He represented Pakistan in all three formats and captained the national team in limited-overs cricket.

The fan continued, “Thank you Lala for being an inspiration for us. And thank you for your services both on the field and off the field (Shahid Afridi Foundation) to this nation. We can’t pay back you.”

“Alhamdulillah blessed with a baby girl. Being an Afridi fan, I’ve named her ‘ARWA’,” the fan wrote. The name is the same as Afridi’s fifth daughter who was born in February 2020.

The fan named Hamas shared the news of his daughter’s birth on social media, revealing that he had chosen the name Arwa in honour of Afridi’s family. The Pakistan great responded with a message of congratulations and prayers for the newborn.

Afridi, widely known as “Lala” among his supporters, has enjoyed a loyal following throughout his cricket career. His popularity has also extended beyond the field through his charitable work with the Shahid Afridi Foundation, which focuses on areas including healthcare and education.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.