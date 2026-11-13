OFW Pass, AKSYON Fund, and more: How the Philippines is strengthening workers' support in the UAE

OFWs in UAE set to benefit from streamlined digital services, continued assistance
Dubai: The Philippines is stepping up efforts to make government services more accessible to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the UAE, combining digital services with medical, legal, and financial assistance for those who need support.
From simplifying airport procedures through the digital OFW Pass to providing financial help for workers facing serious medical conditions, the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is expanding its services to reach more Filipinos in the Emirates.
DMW secretary Hans Cacdac has outlined these initiatives in an exclusive interview with Gulf News on November 7, during the fourth leg of the “Bagong Bayani ng Mundo: OFW Serbisyo Caravan” in Dubai.
He has noted that the OFW Pass is nearing the one-million mark, with the department preparing to issue its one millionth pass through its digital platforms.
Cacdac has encouraged Filipino workers to access the service through the OFW Pass portal or the Department of Information and Communications Technology’s eGov portal.
One of the key developments is the integration of airlines into the OFW Pass verification system, which removes the need for Filipino workers to carry printed copies of their passes when travelling.
Cacdac has revealed that the DMW initially encountered challenges when OFWs were asked to present printed copies at airport terminals, particularly when checking in and seeking refunds of applicable airport fees.
The agency has subsequently worked with airlines to address the issue.
“Airlines are in the OFW Pass system, meaning there is no longer a need for printouts because with a click of a button, the airlines can check with the DMW system whether the passenger is an OFW, without having a physical OFW Pass print out,” Cacdac told Gulf News.
He has bared that the arrangement includes UAE carriers Emirates and Etihad Airways, allowing them to verify passengers’ OFW status directly through the DMW system.
Beyond making transactions easier, the digital transformation has also changed how Philippine labour officials serve Filipino communities overseas.
Cacdac has highlighted that the digital systems have reduced the administrative and documentation workload at Migrant Workers Offices (MWOs), allowing personnel to spend more time providing direct assistance.
“The good thing about digital, our MWO presence here can now be enhanced in the sense that our people will no longer be working behind desks because the digital systems do that for us already,” shared Cacdac.
The DMW chief has added that the reduced clerical workload allows officials to engage more closely with Filipino communities and visit OFWs in hospitals and prisons.
These visits are conducted in accordance with UAE regulations and protocols, and in coordination with the Philippine ambassador in Abu Dhabi and the Philippine consul general in Dubai.
Another key initiative is the DMW’s AKSYON Fund, which provides legal, medical, and financial assistance to OFWs facing difficulties.
According to Cacdac, the department has already extended financial assistance to Filipino workers with serious medical conditions, including breast cancer patients.
He has explained that some of these patients were not covered by insurance, while others had insurance policies that did not cover subsequent treatments, including chemotherapy.
The assistance aims to help workers who struggle to meet the cost of necessary medical care. Cacdac has stressed that the agency’s support does not end after an initial intervention.
“We will continue to provide services and it does not end here. We have all their numbers and they can freely get back to us for assistance,” stated Cacdac.
The DMW has also been facilitating access to legal advice and representation for Filipinos in the Emirates.
Through legal clinics, OFWs can seek consultations and guidance on their concerns. For workers who need their cases handled in court or before a tribunal in the UAE, the department also has lawyers who can provide representation.
Medical consultations have been another part of the support programme. The department facilitates access to clinics and doctors for workers who need medical assistance, including check-ups and diagnostic services.
These services have been intended to help Filipino workers address health concerns and seek medical advice when needed.
The initiatives have reflected the DMW’s broader approach to supporting Filipinos overseas through a combination of digital platforms and direct community engagement.
Cacdac has mentioned that the department wants to make its services more accessible while ensuring that Filipino workers know they can continue to seek help after events such as the OFW Serbisyon caravan.
“Our genuine determination and resolve is here to serve you transparently. For those who haven’t got the chance to avail of government services in caravans, we will continue to come back, first quarter next year for the fifth leg. More than any other OFW destination, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, UAE combined, has the largest OFW Serbisyo Caravan that we have served,” said Cacdac.