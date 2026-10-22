Need Philippine government services? OFW Serbisyo Caravan returns to Dubai this November

In a separate announcement, the MWO Dubai has revealed that the fourth OFW Serbisyo Caravan will bring together the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, the Philippine Trade and Investment Center, MWO Dubai, OWWA, the Social Security System (SSS), Pag-IBIG Fund, the Department of Migrant Workers' OFW Hospital, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA), the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and LandBank of the Philippines.