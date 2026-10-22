Need Philippine government services? OFW Serbisyo Caravan returns to Dubai this November

One-stop-shop initiative to bring Philippine government agencies together to serve OFWs
Dubai: Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the UAE will have another opportunity to access Philippine government services locally when the fourth "Bagong Bayani ng Mundo: OFW Serbisyo Caravan" takes place in Dubai on November 7, from 8am to 5pm.
The event will be held at the Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road, bringing together various Philippine government agencies to provide essential services to OFWs in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.
In an earlier Facebook post, the Filipino Social Club (Filsoc) has shared updates on preparations for the upcoming event, including an ocular inspection attended by Filsoc president Ericson Reyes, Migrant Workers Office Dubai (MWO Dubai) labour attache attorney John Rio Bautista, Philippine Consulate consul Paola Belle Ebora, and officials from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).
The inspection has been conducted to help ensure the event runs smoothly and productively.
“Stay tuned for announcements and participating government agencies that will be delivering simplified services to you,” wrote Filsoc.
In a separate announcement, the MWO Dubai has revealed that the fourth OFW Serbisyo Caravan will bring together the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, the Philippine Trade and Investment Center, MWO Dubai, OWWA, the Social Security System (SSS), Pag-IBIG Fund, the Department of Migrant Workers' OFW Hospital, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA), the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and LandBank of the Philippines.
Participating agencies have been set to offer their respective services at the venue, allowing eligible OFWs to access selected government transactions and assistance in one location.
The upcoming event follows the first three legs of the caravan, held in August and November last year and January this year.
Previous editions have offered a range of services to OFWs, including passport renewals, notarial services, civil registration, reports of marriage, and certificates of legal capacity to contract marriage. Other services have included assistance related to the PSA, national ID, and overseas voter registration.
The third edition has also featured the Land Transportation Office (LTO), which processed driver's licence renewals and record revisions for Filipino citizens living or working in the UAE.
Beyond documentation, previous editions have featured business and financial literacy sessions, franchising opportunities, banking services, and health insurance registration and data updates.
Online pre-registration has been required to secure a slot. The MWO Dubai has stressed stated that only registered clients will be allowed entry to the caravan.
"Only registered clients will be allowed entry to the caravan to facilitate the process and manage the crowd. Those who registered for one service may also avail other services onsite," stated the MWO Dubai.
Filipinos intending to attend have been advised to visit the official MWO Dubai website and social media accounts to access the registration link or QR code.
OFWs should note that participating agencies other than the MWO Dubai have separate registration forms. Attendees planning to access services from these agencies should check whether additional registration is required and complete the appropriate forms in advance.