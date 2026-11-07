Nearly 20,000 OFWs reached as Philippine government holds fourth OFW Serbisyo Caravan in Dubai

The caravan, organised by the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) in partnership with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, will continue tomorrow, November 8 at two locations, Al Hudaiba School in Al Twar 2 and the Philippine Consulate General.

Held on November 7 at the Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel, the event has offered more than 50 services covering workers’ welfare, legal assistance, healthcare, civil registration, financial services, and professional credentials.

Dubai: Nearly 20,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have been reached through the Philippine government’s service caravans in Dubai, as the fourth leg of the “Bagong Bayani ng Mundo: OFW Serbisyo Caravan” brought several government agencies together to provide essential services to Filipinos in the UAE.

He added that a fifth edition in Dubai was being planned, most likely for the first quarter of 2027.

“This is the fourth leg in Dubai and we are about to reach 20,000 at the end of today,” said Cacdac.

Participating agencies included the DMW, through the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai, OWWA, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA), Land Bank of the Philippines, the OFW Hospital, the Philippine Consulate General, the Social Security System (SSS), Pag-IBIG Fund, and the Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC) in Dubai.

The initiative has been in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to strengthen government support for OFWs and make public services more accessible to Filipinos abroad.

A total of 128 personnel from 16 participating teams and partner offices have supported the event, alongside 50 volunteers from the Filipino Social Club (Filsoc), who assisted with registration, queues, and service facilitation.

Cacdac has mentioned that the initiative follows Marcos’ instruction to provide a “red carpet and not a red tape” approach to public service.

He has cited OWWA’s e-card as an example, explaining that the organisation continues to add services and benefits, including discounts.

“There are 12 government agencies here so there are various services and we know each government agency has its own innovations,” Cacdac told Gulf News.

Cacdac has bared that the caravan was also an opportunity for government agencies to introduce and promote new services and improvements.

“We have inked today about employer accreditation, meaning we removed potential delays in accrediting employers. It will be faster for an employer to accredit themselves here in the UAE if they wish to hire Filipino workers.”

An important development announced during the event has been the signing of an agreement between the DMW and DataFlow Group, its IT partner in the UAE, relating to the Digital Employment Assistance Platform (DEAP).

“We rolled out the red carpet here for our dear OFWs and also to become closer to them.”

She has explained that some Filipinos experience delays in receiving documents despite government agencies having specified processing periods. ARTA has encouraged OFWs to use its digital services after returning to their countries of employment.

“We are assisting our OFWs so that they can have answers to transactions which have been delayed on the part of the government,” shared Salcedo to Gulf News.

ARTA, which is eight years old, works to ensure that government agencies process applications, permits, licences, and documents within their prescribed timelines.

According to Lea Grace Salcedo, undersecretary and deputy director general for operations at ARTA, the agency is participating for the first time at the Dubai caravan to help OFWs address delayed government transactions and provide feedback on public services.

“It's an end-to-end system so that even when the OFW Serbisyo Caravan is done, if you have issues still with some of your permits, documents, or certificates, please talk to Tala.”

The app also features Tala, an artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistant that can understand 17 different local Philippine languages, as well as English and Filipino.

“I want my fellow Filipinos to have an awareness of these conditions, especially for those who are also struggling with them,” exclaimed Martinez.

Diane Martinez, a secretary who has lived in the UAE for four years and is based in Sharjah, has attended the event to obtain her OWWA membership card and claim financial assistance she had applied for to help with her medical concerns.

For some participants, the caravan has been an opportunity to seek financial support for pressing personal and medical needs.

“This assistance is a big help for me because my medications are really expensive. I am very grateful and happy that the DMW, the MWO Dubai, and the Philippine Consulate are really assisting the community to finance the medications.”

She has pointed out that the financial assistance has been important because of the high cost of her medication.

“Through this, we no longer need to travel to the embassy or consulate to register for OWWA and other services.”

She has described the event as beneficial for overseas workers who have limited time outside their jobs.

“Almost all Philippine government services are here in the caravan but I hope the PSA provides more number of slots to accommodate all of us,” said Dela Cruz.

She has welcomed the opportunity to access several government services in one location, saying it saved OFWs the trouble of making separate trips to diplomatic offices.

Rowena Dela Cruz, a private driver who has been working in the UAE for more than 18 years and is based in Abu Dhabi, has attended the caravan to apply for her Philippine national ID.

She has also expressed hope that the PSA would provide more national ID registration slots in future editions and called for more similar events to be held in the UAE.

“The OFW Serbisyo Caravan is a chance for me to apply for the Philippine government services that I need because I’m very busy,” shared Cabana.

She has applied for her OWWA e-card and sought to verify her SSS membership.

Similarly, Mary Grace Cabana, a healthcare assistant who has been living in the UAE for more than eight years and is based in Dubai, has attended to complete government transactions.

“We would like to extend our gratitude and we hope this is not the last. We look forward to upcoming Serbisyo Caravans that we will conduct in Dubai as seen in the increasing needs of our OFWs,” remarked Bautista.

For his part, MWO Dubai labor attache attorney John Rio Bautista has thanked the participating agencies, partners, and volunteers, and remained optimistic to continue the initiative.

He has also proposed returning to Dubai World Trade Centre, saying the venue would help accommodate more OFWs.

“We hope that we will have a fifth leg by first quarter next year and also offer it during the Philippine Independence Day,” stated Reyes.

On the other hand, Filsoc president Ericson Reyes, representing the organisation’s board and 50 volunteers, has also expressed gratitude to the Government of Dubai and the Community Development Authority for granting the licence that allowed the club to legally conduct its activities.

“We know that Filipinos abroad are here to fulfil their dreams that is why it is important for us to make you feel that we, in the government, are ready to assist with your needs,” relayed Enciso.

He has underscored that the caravan was intended to reassure overseas workers that their government remained ready to assist them while they pursued their goals abroad.

Meanwhile, Philippine consul general Ambrosio Brian Enciso III has welcomed the participation of Filipinos who took time out of their weekend to attend the event.

The Dubai edition continues the Philippine government’s efforts to keep overseas workers connected with government programmes, protection, and assistance, while making essential services more accessible to Filipinos and their families.

“I encourage our OFWs to make use of the presence of different agencies here, ask for help, ask questions, and consult them to address all your queries and needs.”

He has urged OFWs to approach the different government agencies, seek advice, and raise any concerns they might have.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.