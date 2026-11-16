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PRC ID cards in Dubai: Claiming guide and deadline for OFWs

Applicants must show a valid government ID to PRC staff at the MWO office for verification

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Nearly 20,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have been reached through the Philippine government’s service caravans in Dubai.
Nearly 20,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have been reached through the Philippine government’s service caravans in Dubai.
Tricia Gajitos / Gulf News

Dubai: Filipino professionals in Dubai who processed their Professional Identification Cards (PICs) at the fourth OFW Serbisyo Caravan can now collect them from the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Al Qusais, with collection open until November 22.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) has made the cards ready for release, according to MWO-Dubai Advisory No. 23, Series of 2026. The cards were processed during the caravan, held on November 7 and 8.

Collection is at the Migrant Workers Office – Dubai and Northern Emirates (MWO-Dubai), 2C Beirut Street, Al Qusais 3.

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When to collect your PRC ID card

Applicants can collect their cards on the following dates:

  • November 14-16: 8am to 5pm

  • November 18-20: 8am to 5pm

  • November 21: 2pm to 5pm

  • November 22: 8am to 5pm

The advisory lists no collection slot on November 17.

Applicants should look for PRC representatives at the MWO office and present a valid government-issued ID for verification.

Those unable to collect their cards in person can authorise someone to do so on their behalf. The representative must bring a signed authorisation letter from the cardholder and a printed photocopy of the cardholder’s valid government-issued ID.

OFW Serbisyo Caravan brought 12 agencies together

The Bagong Bayani ng Mundo: OFW Serbisyo Caravan was organised by the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai. It gathered 12 Philippine government agencies and offered more than 50 services, from legal assistance and healthcare to civil registration, financial services and professional credentials.

Nearly 20,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have been reached through the Philippine government’s service caravans in Dubai.

128 personnel from 16 teams and partner offices worked alongside 50 volunteers from the Filipino Social Club (Filsoc).

MWO Dubai labour attaché John Rio Bautista thanked the participating agencies, partners and volunteers, and said he hoped it would not be the last, citing the growing needs of OFWs.

Filsoc president Ericson Reyes proposed a fifth edition by the first quarter of 2027, and another during Philippine Independence Day celebrations. He also suggested returning to Dubai World Trade Centre to accommodate more OFWs.

Philippine consul-general Ambrosio Brian Enciso III urged Filipinos to approach the participating agencies, seek advice and raise any concerns. He said the caravan was meant to reassure overseas workers that the government is ready to assist them.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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