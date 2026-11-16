The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) has made the cards ready for release, according to MWO-Dubai Advisory No. 23, Series of 2026. The cards were processed during the caravan, held on November 7 and 8.

Dubai: Filipino professionals in Dubai who processed their Professional Identification Cards (PICs) at the fourth OFW Serbisyo Caravan can now collect them from the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Al Qusais, with collection open until November 22.

Those unable to collect their cards in person can authorise someone to do so on their behalf. The representative must bring a signed authorisation letter from the cardholder and a printed photocopy of the cardholder’s valid government-issued ID.

Philippine consul-general Ambrosio Brian Enciso III urged Filipinos to approach the participating agencies, seek advice and raise any concerns. He said the caravan was meant to reassure overseas workers that the government is ready to assist them.

Filsoc president Ericson Reyes proposed a fifth edition by the first quarter of 2027, and another during Philippine Independence Day celebrations. He also suggested returning to Dubai World Trade Centre to accommodate more OFWs.

MWO Dubai labour attaché John Rio Bautista thanked the participating agencies, partners and volunteers, and said he hoped it would not be the last, citing the growing needs of OFWs.

The Bagong Bayani ng Mundo: OFW Serbisyo Caravan was organised by the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai. It gathered 12 Philippine government agencies and offered more than 50 services, from legal assistance and healthcare to civil registration, financial services and professional credentials.

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