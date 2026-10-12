Loan scheme aims to reintegrate OFWs into the local economy with business support
MANILA: Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) returning home can consider taking out business loans via two options, both collateral free.
Currently, the loan amount offered is up to ₱5 million ($80,000), with a one-year payment "grace period".
The two options are available: one each from the Department of Trae andd Industry (DTI) and the Department of Migrant Workers/Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (DMW/OWWA).
The first loan are targetted at a broader market including OFWs, women entrepreneurs and micro/small/medium enterprises (MSMEs), exporters.
Under DTI's loan programme, applicants can now avail of up to ₱5 million ($80,000) in a collateral-free loan.
It forms part of a raft of DTI's four-in-one loan packages amounting to ₱11 billion to kickstart small businesses and exports– which comes with a one-year grace period with no payment of principal and interest.
Ma. Cristina A. Roque, Secretary of theDepartment of Trade and Industry (DTI), has urged OFWs, entrepreneurs and exporters to explore the government's financing facilities as part of its job creation drive, while boosting local businesses and promoting growth.
The four DTI loan windowsrolled out recently:
OFW Negosyo Fund (₱2 billion)
Women’s Enterprise Fund ( ₱2 billion)
MSME Business Fund ( ₱4 billion), and
Export Business Expansion Fund ₱3 billion
DTI's targe: improve access to financing for smaller enterprises, which often face difficulties meeting conventional lending requirements.
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Explaining the OFW Negosyo Fund, Roque stated: “We realised there are so many expatriate OFWs who have reintegration. If they want to get into business or are already into business, their family here, they can loan up to ₱5 million, one year (with) no payment of principal and interest.”
Uptake is picking up. Roque said ₱2.5 million has been released so far to 10 people, adding: “It’s an ongoing thing.”
As for the Women Enterprise Fund (WEF), DTI has set aside ₱2 billion “to encourage double income in the family. So if the father is working in an office, then the mother can get started with the business sa bahay (at home). If they’re into business, women led, women owned. Again, the same deal, 5 million, no collateral one year (with) no payment of principal and interest.”
She added in an interview with the local news channel Bilyonaryo.
The collateral-free feature may make financing more accessible to smaller entrepreneurs who lack substantial property or other assets to pledge to lenders.
A one-year grace period on principal and interest payments can also give a new or expanding business time to establish operations and generate revenue before repayments begin.
The loans are not doleouts: Applicants should assess projected sales, operating expenses, interest charges and repayment obligations before borrowing.
Entrepreneurs should also verify the applicable interest rate, loan ceiling, grace-period eligibility, repayment schedule and documentary requirements for their specific financing window, since terms may vary by program and borrower.
The DTI, through its financing arm Small Business Corporation (SBCorp), is making government-backed business financing available to OFWs, women entrepreneurs, as well micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
Local export-oriented businesses are also covered.
“We now see the growth in exports, so we also set aside 3 billion for the Export Business Expansion Fund,” Secretary Roque added.
Under these programs, qualifying borrowers can also get a one-year “grace period” on principal and interest payments.
The programs are administered through SBCorp, the DTI's financing arm for MSMEs.
OFW Negosyo Fund (₱2 billion)
The OFW Negosyo Fund is intended to help overseas Filipino workers and their families establish or expand businesses in the Philippines, providing an alternative livelihood for workers returning home or affected by employment disruptions.
Women’s Enterprise Fund (₱2 billion)
The Women’s Enterprise Fund targets women-owned and women-led businesses seeking financing for working capital, business expansion and other enterprise needs.
MSME Business Fund (₱4 billion)
The MSME Business Fund provides financing to small businesses facing cash-flow constraints, rising operating costs and supply-chain disruptions.
Export Business Expansion Fund (₱3 billion)
The Export Business Expansion Fund, meanwhile, supports companies seeking to increase production, modernize equipment and enter or expand in foreign markets.
The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) also offers the OFW Enterprise Development and Loan Program (EDLP).
Unknown to many, it's been running for the last 10 years (first offered in Sept. 2016).
Formerly known as the P2B OFW Reintegration Program, the initiative provides business preparation and credit assistance to help returning overseas workers transition into sustainable entrepreneurs.
The loan program is administered through the government’s migrant-worker machinery: the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) sets the policy and program framework, OWWA, handles OFW membership certification and reintegration services.
Previous name: The program was first established and known as the OFW-Reintegration Program (ORP).
Current program: It was later rebranded and expanded as the Overseas Filipino Workers – Enterprise Development and Loan Program (OFW-EDLP).
Partners: Implemented jointly by OWWA, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP), and the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP).
Aim: Designed to provide credit assistance, training, and working capital (ranging from ₱100,000 to ₱5 million) to help OFWs, women and their families start or expand local businesses.
LANDBANK and DBP, both government-owned banks, provide the actual financing, processes loan applications, and manages repayment.
To qualify for the EDLP loan program, DMW/OWWA determine who qualifies and ensure the borrower is a legitimate OFW, while state-owned LANDBANK decides whether the business loan is creditworthy. In other words, this partnership is a bridge for public support towards building livelihoods or enterprises for returning and active OFWs.
The OFW Enterprise Development and Loan Program (EDLP) — also called the OFW Reintegration Program (OFW-RP) — is an OWWA–LANDBANK credit facility for OFWs starting or expanding a viable business.
|FEATURE
|DETAILS
|Interest Rate
|7.5% per annum (Fixed)
|Loan Purpose
|Working Capital or Fixed Asset Acquisition
|Individual Loan Limits
|₱100,000 minimum up to ₱2,000,000 maximum
|Group Loan Limits
|₱100,000 minimum up to ₱5,000,000 maximum
|Short-Term Loan Tenor
|Maximum of 1 year
|Term Loan Tenor
|Up to 7 years (includes up to a 2-year grace period on the principal)
|Project Cost-Sharing
|Max 80% loan financing / Min 20% borrower's equity
It funds working capital and fixed-asset acquisition, with loans starting at ₱100,000: up to ₱2 million for a sole proprietor and up to ₱5 million for an OFW-owned partnership, corporation, or cooperative (known as group loan).
The interest rate is 7.5% per annum, fixed for the loan term, under LANDBANK’s published program terms.
Before applying at a LANDBANK lending centre or the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP), you must fulfill the primary OWWA prerequisites:
Membership: You must be a certified active or inactive OWWA member.
Training: You must attend and complete the Enhanced Entrepreneurial Development Training (EEDT) hosted by OWWA.
Borrower type
Eligibility rulesIndividual OFWMust be an active or inactive certified OWWA member; either currently employed overseas, or applying within three years of returning to the Philippines; must have completed the Enhanced Entrepreneurial Development Training (EEDT/EDT).
Exception for returnees
A returned OFW who applies more than three years after return may still qualify only if the applicant had an ongoing business before the application.
OFW groups
Partnerships, corporations, or cooperatives composed of OWWA-certified OFWs who completed EEDT; the entity must have at least three years of profitable operations.
Before securing EDLP funds, applicants go through structured preparation activities:
Business Seminars & Assessments: Conduct of business appreciation seminars alongside entrepreneurial skill self-assessments.
Institutional Referrals: Guidance toward partner institutions for specialized skills training, business orientations, or industry immersion.
Business Plan Support: Seminars focused on structuring viable business proposals.
Once the Enhanced Enterprise Development Training (EEDT) is completed, applicants can access loan capital:
Loan Ceilings:
Individual Borrowers: ₱100,000 up to a maximum of ₱2,000,000.
Group Borrowers: ₱100,000 up to a maximum of ₱5,000,000.
Interest Rate: Fixed at 7.5% per annum for the complete lifecycle of the loan.
Application Window: Returned OFWs can apply within three (3) years from their arrival date in the Philippines (unless they have a pre-existing enterprise prior to application).
The EDLP is designed to address brain drain and reintegrate returning migrants into the local economic ecosystem. By equipping returning workers with capital and managerial training, OWWA aims to generate sustainable local employment, stabilize household incomes, and stimulate regional commercial growth.