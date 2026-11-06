Why economic identity is becoming a competitive advantage

Sharjah shows how culture, heritage and a clear vision can attract long-term investment
Economic competitiveness is no longer defined solely by capital, infrastructure or traditional resources. While these remain essential, they are no longer sufficient to establish lasting competitive advantage. A new approach to economic competitiveness is emerging, one in which identity becomes an economic asset, and a destination’s vision, institutional values and distinctive character increasingly influence investment decisions.
Investors today look beyond market size, operating costs and immediate returns. They seek stability, effective governance, quality of life and consistency in economic policies. They want to understand an economy’s direction and whether it offers an environment where businesses can establish themselves and grow over time.
This shift reflects a changing global landscape. Geopolitical developments, growing competition between economic centres, and the increasing importance of sustainability and knowledge-based industries have transformed investment priorities. As cities become increasingly comparable in infrastructure and services, a clearly defined economic identity offers a competitive advantage that cannot easily be replicated.
Economies that recognise and invest in their cultural, social and environmental strengths can create value beyond financial returns. They can attract specialised businesses and talent, develop new sectors, strengthen tourism and build lasting relationships with investors and communities.
Sharjah sets a clear example of how economic development can be built around a distinctive identity.
Over several decades, the emirate has balanced industrial growth with culture, investment with community development, heritage preservation with innovation, and economic progress with quality of life. This consistency has established a clear economic direction, allowing Sharjah to preserve its identity while adapting to global economic transformation.
This vision is translated into projects that transform the emirate’s distinctive assets into economic opportunities. The approach extends beyond developing tourism and investment destinations to creating lasting value from Sharjah’s cultural, natural and intellectual strengths.
Heart of Sharjah demonstrates how architectural heritage can accommodate new commercial, cultural and tourism activity. Mleiha National Park illustrates how natural landscapes and heritage can generate distinctive tourism opportunities. House of Wisdom reflects the emirate’s commitment to knowledge and creativity through a contemporary cultural destination. These projects share one principle: development should strengthen what makes a place distinctive rather than replace it. Preserving identity and creating economic opportunity are complementary objectives.
This philosophy forms part of Sharjah’s broader investment proposition. In 2025, the emirate attracted 142 foreign direct investment projects worth approximately Dh7.74 billion, generating more than 5,600 new jobs. These figures demonstrate the scale of Sharjah’s investment activity, while reinforcing the importance of maintaining an environment that supports sustained growth.
Yet attracting investment is only part of the equation. Its quality, longevity and contribution to the local economy are equally important. Our ambition is to attract businesses that establish lasting operations, contribute to economic diversification, create employment and develop meaningful connections with local communities.
Looking ahead, Sharjah has an opportunity to strengthen its position as an economic centre defined by clarity of vision, sustainable growth and long-term value rather than short-term incentives alone.
The economies that shape the future will not necessarily be the largest, but those most capable of understanding their strengths and translating them into sustainable opportunities. Sharjah’s experience demonstrates that identity is more than a cultural attribute. When translated into a clear development vision, it becomes a valuable economic asset and a sustainable driver of growth.