The 9th Sharjah investment forum puts ports, rail and logistics at the heart of its pitch.
Sharjah: The Emirates of Sharjah is putting ports and logistics at the front of its investment pitch as geopolitical tension reshapes global trade routes.
H.E. Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, outlined the shift in an interview with Gulf News at the ninth Sharjah Investment Forum.
“Within the current situation, we see the importance of logistics,” Al Qaseer said. He pointed to Khorfakkan Port and the near-complete rail network that will link the emirates as central to that push.
Rail operators joined this year’s programme to discuss port connectivity and diversification of trade routes. Al Qaseer noted that it was the UAE’s leadership, infrastructure and diversity that helped it absorb such shocks.
Al Qaseer declined to share investment figures but went on to describes the forum as a platform whose value depends on how well participants use it.
More than 7,000 people have attended over its nine editions. "Startups come looking for funding, larger firms sign deals. We have speakers from local, regional and global markets who come here to share their expertise" and those take ways is what matters to him.
Asked about a target deal before the next forum, he said it is to see deals come out of this edition into fruition.
When asked about the rivalry with Dubai and Abu Dhabi and how does Sharjah ensure it stands out, Al Qaseer rejected the framing of the question and said, “We don't compete, but we complement,” each other. Each emirate builds on its own strengths. Sharjah draws on industry and a cultural, authentic approach to tourism, he quipped.
He sees no hesitation among investors despite the global uncertainty. Al Qaseer recalls the UAE’s recovery after COVID-19, when the government adapted quickly and numbers rebounded stronger.
“We are going to bounce back after this as well,” he says.
Adding that the government stays ready to change rules and adapt whenever needed, also emphasizing that the needed infrastructure is in place.