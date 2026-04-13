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Sharjah Islamic Bank posts 19.4% profit growth in Q1

Strong financing income and diversified revenue streams lift net profit to Dh381 million

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Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) reported a strong financial and operational performance for the first quarter of 2026
Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) reported a strong financial and operational performance for the first quarter of 2026

Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) reported a strong financial and operational performance for the first quarter of 2026, posting a net profit after tax of Dh380.7 million, up 19.4 per cent from Dh318.9 million in the same period last year.

Income from investments in Islamic financing and Sukuk rose by Dh131.8 million, or 14.4 per cent, to reach approximately Dh1.05 billion by the end of March 2026, compared to Dh914.3 million a year earlier. Meanwhile, total profit distributions to depositors and Sukuk holders stood at around Dh581.7 million, up from Dh546.9 million in the prior-year period.

Income streams

The bank continued to diversify its income streams, with net fee and commission income along with other operating income increasing by 9.3 per cent to Dh179.7 million, compared to Dh164.4 million in the same period last year. This supported a 21.1 per cent rise in total operating income, which reached approximately Dh644.1 million, up from Dh531.7 million.

The results highlight SIB’s solid financial position and prudent risk management strategy, enabling it to maintain consistent profitability and deliver sustainable long-term value despite a challenging operating environment.

Total assets

Total assets remained largely stable at Dh90.9 billion at the end of the first quarter, marking a modest increase of Dh553.9 million, or 1 per cent, compared to Dh90.3 billion at the end of 2025. Growth was primarily driven by a rise in total investment in Islamic financing, which increased to Dh46.8 billion from Dh45.6 billion, reflecting a 2.6 per cent gain.

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Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB)

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