New report highlights strong confidence in hospitals and regulators
Dubai: The UAE ranks among the highest globally in public trust in healthcare institutions, according to the Edelman Trust in Healthcare Report 2026.
This comes as the country is accelerating efforts to expand the use of artificial intelligence in health management amid declining global confidence.
The report, which surveyed more than 16,000 respondents across 16 countries, including around 1,000 in the UAE, found that trust levels in the country’s healthcare system remain notably high compared with many international markets, according to Al Khaleej newspaper.
Confidence in local and national health authorities reached about 90 per cent, placing the UAE among the top performers globally.
Trust in healthcare companies was also strong, with around 85 per cent of respondents expressing confidence in healthcare providers and a similar level of trust in government regulators overseeing medicines, vaccines and medical devices. The findings point to a robust healthcare and regulatory framework underpinning the system.
Across key sectors, trust remained consistently high. Hospitals recorded confidence levels of around 90 per cent, followed by local pharmacies at 85 per cent and health technology companies at 86 per cent.
Pharmaceutical firms were trusted by 84 per cent of respondents, while consumer health services stood at 85 per cent. Private health insurance providers recorded trust levels of about 82 per cent, with the nutrition sector at 77 per cent.
The report highlights the UAE’s position as a stable and trusted healthcare environment at a time when confidence in health systems globally is becoming more fragmented, driven in part by growing debates over public health policies and emerging technologies.