Ammar Bin Humaid attends graduation ceremony of 565 students from City University Ajman

At the conclusion of the ceremony, His Highness the Crown Prince of Ajman, accompanied by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, honored outstanding undergraduate and master's students and presented graduation certificates to the graduates. The ceremony unfolded in a celebratory atmosphere, reflecting the University's pride in its graduates' achievements and the joy of their families. On this occasion, His Highness the Crown Prince of Ajman also received the University's commemorative shield from Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the University's Board of Trustees.