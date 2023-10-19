Ras Al khaimah: A 75-year-old Emirati man died and another was injured in a traffic accident in Ras Al Khaimah on Wednesday, police said today.
The deceased was identified as Yousef Mohammed Al Bloushi, who had been volunteering in washing the dead - an Islamic funeral tradition - for 40 years.
He was known to participate in funeral prayers and offer condolences to families.
On the day of his death, he was waiting for the return of the body of his brother, who had died in Thailand. Al Bloushi was supposed to receive the body and complete the last rites.
Khalid Al Bloushi, the deceased’s son, that his father had finished washing one of the dead and praying for him on the same day the accident took place, while he was on his way back from the graveyard.
The funeral prayer for Al Bloushi was held after sunrise on Thursday.
What happened?
The vehicle - a pickup truck driven by Al Bloushi’s close friend- swerved on Shamal Street and hit a traffic sign near an intersection in Shamal area, explained Colonel Dr Mohammed Al Bahar, Acting Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police.
Col Al Bahar added that police patrols and the National Ambulance rushed to the scene of the accident as soon as the report was received, and the driver and his companion were transferred to the hospital, where the companion was subjected to resuscitation attempts, but he died as a result of the severe injuries. The driver’s condition was described as stable.
The accident file was referred to the competent authorities to complete the procedures.