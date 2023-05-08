Dubai: UAE actor Majid Al Falasi passed away in Dubai on Sunday evening at the age of 33 years.
Al Falasi was famous for his role “Um Saeed” in hit Emirati animated TV series Freej, which means “neighbourhoud” in Arabic.
Moments after news broke of Al Falasi’s death on Sunday evening, social media was inundated with messages of grief and condolences, asking Allah Almighty to bestow his mercy upon him and rest his soul in eternal peace.
Freej was produced and first brought to life by Mohammed Saeed Harib in 2006. The show revolves around the adventures of four senior Emirati women living in a secluded neighbourhood in modern-day Dubai.
The show’s main characters include Um Saeed, Um Saloom, Um Allawi and Um Khammas, who try to live a peaceful life in the midst of the ever-expanding city around them, but the city’s boom unveils new social issues every day that they would have to tackle in their own simple way. For the four old women, there is no issue too hard to crack with a good cup of coffee at Um Saeed’s house.
The show premiered on September 24, 2006, during Ramadan on Sama Dubai, and has returned with new episodes traditionally debuting every year during Ramadan.
The English version of the show is titled the Fun Old Girls.