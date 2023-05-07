Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, on Sunday offered his condolences to the family of the Civil Defence firefighter Sergeant Omar Khalifa Salem Al Ketbi who lost his life in the line of duty in Al Awir on Thursday.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, also offered his condolences to the bereaved family.
Al Awir blaze
According to a spokesperson for Dubai Civil Defence, the Operations Room received a fire incident notification at 12.32pm on Friday from the Al Kabayel Centre in Al Awir. A team from the Al Mizhar Fire Station arrived at the site of the accident at 12.38 pm. Additional support teams were then dispatched from the Rashidiya Fire Station and the Nad Al Sheba Fire Station to provide assistance.
Despite the Dubai Civil Defence teams bringing the fire under control, part of the roof of the building collapsed during the cooling phase at around 7:20 pm, resulting in the unfortunate demise of Sergeant Al Ketbi, aged 29. He had been a member of Dubai Civil Defence since September 2017.
Lieutenant General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, Director General of Dubai Civil Defence, also expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the fallen hero.