Emergencies

Two Emirati sisters, one six months pregnant, die in tragic Al Ain car accident

Funeral prayers for the two sisters were held after Asr prayer on Wednesday

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
1 MIN READ
Two Emirati sisters from the same family, one of whom was six months pregnant, tragically lost their lives in a horrific traffic accident that occurred last Tuesday in the Oud Al Tawbah area of Al Ain.

The accident took place when the vehicle carrying the two sisters, (A.S.) and (A.S.), both in their thirties, collided head-on with another car. The other vehicle, driven by a young Arab man, swerved out of its lane after the driver lost control due to excessive speed, crossing into the opposite direction and crashing directly into the sisters’ car.

The family and relatives of the victims expressed their deep faith in God’s will and their sorrow over the loss of the wife, who was six months pregnant, and her sister. They urged young drivers to strictly follow traffic rules, police instructions, and speed limits to prevent further tragedies and protect lives. The family has received condolences from relatives and well-wishers, who prayed that God grant them patience and solace.

According to Al Ain Funeral Services, funeral prayers for the two sisters were held after Asr prayer on Wednesday at the Martyr Omar Al Maqbali Mosque in the Um Ghafa area, followed by burial at the local cemetery.

