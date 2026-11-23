They connected everything they love, video games, storytelling
Rashid Al Shirawi chose his stage name the way a scientist might choose a metaphor. An antigen is the thing the body learns to fight, and in fighting it, the body grows stronger.
“It’s a symbol to me about turning darkness into light,” said Al Shirawi, who performs as Antigen. In his telling, hardship is rarely only hardship. The person who loses something becomes more independent; the person without money learns what it is worth.
What interests him is the positive undertone hidden inside a negative situation. “It’s seeing through it,” he said. “Having foresight.”
On Saturday night, that idea took its most ambitious form yet. Al Shirawi and his creative partner, Mohamed Nagi, unveiled Yellow Mood, which is the opening chapter of a three-part science-fiction saga, with an evening that folded a film premiere, a game launch and a concert into one.
Guests watched the official music video, filmed in Grindelwald, Switzerland, unfold across the immersive walls of Kanvas, and, the night closed with a live performance by Antigen and special guests.
Al Shirawi, who is Emirati, fell in love with hip-hop at 6. What caught him was a combination he had not seen before. “It was the first time I see somebody who’s smart and cool at the same time,” he said. “They were the people I wanted to be like.”
His pantheon includes Tupac Shakur and Kanye West, among others. He admires them for their ambition: to push past the limits of what seemed possible, and to build something that felt, as he put it, like a positive human movement.
Yet he refuses to be a specialist. He paints, sings and plays piano, and his work moves from a hip-hop and rock hybrid to house music to jazz and blues. His method is to arrive at every project deliberately green. “I treat it like I’m a baby,” he said. “I want fresh energy.”
That restlessness produced one of the duo’s more unusual works: a 98-minute album of Emirati lo-fi music, made with Al Multaqa Literary Salon. It was designed so that listeners could meditate to Emirati music, something the partners believe had never been done before.
Nagi, who is Sudanese and records under the name Nagi, met Al Shirawi years ago. At first it was simply play: freestyling, writing songs side by side. Then the two sat down and decided they could “take it to the pro leagues,” Nagi said, and build something that would keep them moving. Antigen Music, the company, was founded about two years ago.
Its releases since include Antigen’s “Seance” and, last year, a demo of a video game called “2117.” Players travel through time between old Dubai and new Dubai, collecting information as they go.
The game borrows its architecture from a book by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, with each chapter inspiring a part of play. Its title comes from the book’s opening vision: a sustainable Emirati city on Mars by the year 2117. That demo, the partners said, was when they truly entered the business of making things.
The question that shaped Yellow Mood was a practical one. So many musicians are releasing work, Nagi said, that the real challenge is being seen. “How do we stand out?”
Their answer was to connect everything they love, video games, storytelling and what Nagi calls universe creation, and give a single song a world deep enough to live in.
In that world, Earth has long been colonised by aliens from a star called Rastaban. Humanity has united in resistance across every sect, race and belief, and it is led not by generals but by artists. The occupiers, a force the creators call the snake cops, wage war with negative sound frequencies.
The resistance fights back with positive ones. “Yellow Mood” is its first weapon, a track that cuts through the Rastabanian ranks.
The star is real. Rastaban sits in the constellation Draco, and its name comes from Arabic. The partners translate it as “the head of the circle”; astronomers more often trace it to a phrase meaning the head of the serpent, an etymology that sits neatly beside an army of snake cops. In the game, Rastaban glows blue, a nod to what the creators describe as the star’s colour in the deep past.
What the duo has built so far, Nagi acknowledged, is a miniature of what they ultimately hope to make. But it is meant to carry the idea to a far wider audience.
Saturday also served as the soft launch of Sandwave Studios, the partners’ new venture into game development, digital art and light installations. “Anything that looks cool, that’s digital,” Nagi said. “We’re on it.”
It is an expansive agenda for a two-person company. But it follows the same logic as the name Al Shirawi chose years ago. An antigen provokes a response, and the body answers by growing stronger. In the universe of “Yellow Mood,” the darkness arrives as sound — and so does the cure.