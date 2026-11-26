“Prompted by my own frustrations selling a property, I began by re-examining the process from the perspective of buyers and sellers, instead of simply transferring the traditional model onto another new platform. I believe we are creating tangible benefits across the board. However, I want the people working in the market every day to see if there is anything we have missed. Their experience will help us understand what is genuinely useful in the field, what needs to change and what could make the platform better. It gives them a meaningful opportunity to transform the approach without disrupting their existing operations.”