Dubai estate agencies are being invited to help shape movi during its beta stage
movi, a new property marketplace that connects buyers, estate agents and homeowners throughout the buying and selling journey, is asking agents to contribute to its development before the official launch. Currently in beta, movi combines property discovery, listing management, agent engagement, viewings, communication, and offers to create a more connected, transparent experience for all parties.
Handling listings, scheduling appointments and maintaining records across multiple systems is time-consuming, making it difficult for agents to demonstrate their expertise and deliver maximum value. Built as a mobile-first marketplace, movi is designed to streamline those activities and remove the need for agencies to use several separate technology solutions. By reducing unnecessary administration, it gives them more time to advise clients, interpret market conditions, negotiate effectively and move transactions forward.
Unlike traditional property portals, which mainly focus on advertising properties and generating leads, movi has been built around the broader experience of buying and selling property. It recognises the different needs of everyone involved, simplifying the whole process from preparing and listing a home to agreeing a sale.
The platform could be particularly valuable for growing agencies who don’t have the budget to compete on advertising visibility. It also aims to create more relevant opportunities by helping agents engage with homeowners and receive qualified leads from buyers who have already been matched with properties through movi’s recommendation engine.
During the pre-launch period, movi is gathering a group of founding agencies to share practical insights in a bid to improve usability and identify any gaps. Participation is free, and several independent Dubai agencies are already testing and providing feedback.
Kevin Martin, founder of movi, said: “It is a challenging environment for agents, and rather than trying to minimise their role in a transaction, we want to help them add value. The most important things a good estate agent brings are judgement, empathy, negotiation skills, and accountability. The right technology isn’t just about increasing listings; it should reduce unnecessary work, giving agents more opportunity to apply their expertise where it matters.
“Prompted by my own frustrations selling a property, I began by re-examining the process from the perspective of buyers and sellers, instead of simply transferring the traditional model onto another new platform. I believe we are creating tangible benefits across the board. However, I want the people working in the market every day to see if there is anything we have missed. Their experience will help us understand what is genuinely useful in the field, what needs to change and what could make the platform better. It gives them a meaningful opportunity to transform the approach without disrupting their existing operations.”
Dubai estate agencies interested in joining movi’s founding group can learn more at movi.ae