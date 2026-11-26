The daring theft took place as Lutfi was leaving her residence. One of the suspects allegedly distracted her while his accomplice opened the car door and snatched a bag containing the valuable possessions. The pair then fled, completing the entire operation in just 10 seconds.

Captured on CCTV, the robbery appeared to be a coordinated operation, with the two thieves moving swiftly and leaving Lutfi with little time to react before escaping with the bag, she said

The incident is a stark reminder that information shared online can extend beyond friends and followers, potentially giving criminals clues to identify, monitor and target victims. What may appear to be harmless glimpses into a luxurious lifestyle could, in the wrong hands, become information used to plan a theft.

For thieves looking to target people carrying expensive items, such online information could help identify potential victims, track their movements and determine the right time and place to strike. Posts intended to share holiday moments, luxury purchases or everyday experiences may inadvertently expose details that criminals can exploit.

The speed and apparent coordination of the robbery have raised questions about whether the thieves had been monitoring Lutfi's movements before striking. The carefully timed operation, with one suspect distracting her while the other snatched the bag, has fuelled speculation that she may have been deliberately targeted.

The speed and apparent coordination of the robbery raise questions about whether Lutfi was deliberately targeted after being watched by the suspects or whether the men spotted an opportunity and acted on the spot.

The two suspects appeared to have carefully coordinated their roles in the 10-second heist. One approached Lutfi, claiming to be a fan and asking for a photograph, before engaging her in conversation to divert her attention. Meanwhile, his accomplice opened her car door, grabbed the bag containing the valuables and fled.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.