Sharjah Police foil murder plot, arrest 33 in cybercrime raid

Authorities secured Dh65 billion in assets linked to more than 30 firms worldwide
Sharjah: Sharjah Police have foiled a plot to kidnap and kill a digital asset holder and force him to disclose his wallet access code, arresting 33 suspects from 12 nationalities in a major crackdown on an international cybercrime network.
Operation ‘End of the Battle’, conducted in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, dismantled four criminal networks allegedly involved in hacking, digital wallet theft, online fraud, extortion and money laundering. Authorities also secured assets worth Dh65 billion belonging to more than 30 companies and institutions worldwide.
Major General Omar Ahmad Abu Al Zoud, Director General of Criminal Investigations and Border Security at Sharjah Police, said officers intervened before the suspects could carry out the planned killing, preventing a series of alleged violent acts against the victim in the UAE.
Investigations revealed that the plot was linked to an organised criminal syndicate operating inside and outside the country, specialising in account hacking and digital wallet theft.
Cybercrime linked to violent intimidation
The network allegedly combined sophisticated digital intrusion techniques with extortion and physical intimidation to obtain victims’ credentials and siphon off their funds.
The investigation exposed the link between the planned attack and the wider criminal operation, which used both cybercrime and threats of violence to pursue financial gains.
Police warn residents against sharing OTPs
Following the operation, Major General Abu Al Zoud urged residents to safeguard their digital privacy and verify the identity of individuals before conducting financial transactions or sharing personal information.
He stressed that government entities and banks will never ask customers to disclose passwords, sensitive personal credentials or one-time passwords (OTPs).
Residents were urged to remain alert to suspicious requests and protect their confidential information against fraud and digital theft.
Commitment to public safety
Sharjah Police reaffirmed their commitment to combating organised and cross-border crime, stressing that law enforcement agencies remain vigilant in protecting the community against emerging threats involving digital technology.
The operation underscores the risks posed by criminal networks that combine online intrusion with extortion and violence to gain access to victims’ financial assets.
Key facts and figures
• Dh65 billion: Assets secured worldwide.
• 33 suspects: Arrested across 12 nationalities, including alleged network leaders.
• Four networks: Linked to cyberattacks, data theft, money laundering, fraud and violent crime.
• Dh8.82 billion: Suspected money laundering identified by Sharjah Public Prosecution.
• More than Dh200 million: Funds seized, alongside 17 luxury cars, 29 watches, jewellery and properties.
• 3,000-plus digital wallets: Examined to trace suspected criminal proceeds.
• 15-year-old boy: Found with a digital wallet containing large sums of money, triggering the investigation.
How the investigation unfolded
Police began investigating the teenager’s funds and suspected overseas links. Digital evidence allegedly connected him to hacking, wallet theft, money laundering and online extortion.
Investigators subsequently uncovered the suspected kidnapping plot targeting holders of multiple digital wallets. Police monitored the teenager’s movements and arrested him before the alleged plan could be carried out. Further inquiries identified suspected network members and their roles, while international cooperation helped locate and bring key suspects back from abroad.
Four networks with distinct roles
The first network specialised in hacking systems and stealing personal and financial data. The second laundered illicit proceeds through digital wallets and virtual assets, while the third used phishing, social engineering and wallet theft to commit online fraud.
The fourth network was the most dangerous, specialising in kidnapping, assault and violent intimidation. Its members allegedly threatened and attacked victims to force them to disclose digital wallet access codes.
The groups allegedly used dark web marketplaces, AI-assisted fraud and encrypted platforms to steal data and launder funds through digital wallets, banks and luxury assets.
Seizures and money laundering
Sharjah Public Prosecution identified Dh8.825 billion in suspected money laundering. Seizures included over Dh200 million, 17 luxury cars, 29 watches, property, jewellery, digital wallets, narcotics and counterfeiting equipment. More than 3,000 digital wallets were examined.