Binance warns iPhone flaw could expose crypto wallet secrets

Security flaw could let malicious apps access private keys and recovery phrases
Dubai: Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has warned iPhone users about a security vulnerability that could let malicious apps access sensitive information stored by other apps, potentially exposing cryptocurrency wallet credentials.
The vulnerability, known as "worse_query", affects Apple's iOS 26.7.1, 27.0.1, and 27.2, according to a warning Binance issued on Tuesday, November 10.
The flaw could allow unauthorised applications to read private files from other apps, including cryptocurrency recovery phrases, private keys, and login credentials.
Binance stressed that the vulnerability affects the iOS operating system and is not limited to its own application.
No cryptocurrency thefts linked to the flaw have been confirmed.
According to cybersecurity publication BleepingComputer, the vulnerability allows malicious applications to bypass security restrictions designed to prevent apps from accessing each other's private data.
The technique, known as a sandbox escape, could expose information stored locally by cryptocurrency wallets and other applications.
Security researchers have published a proof-of-concept tool called WQ Files that demonstrates how the vulnerability can be exploited.
The tool can reportedly browse, export, modify and delete files belonging to other applications without requiring the iPhone to be jailbroken.
However, an attacker would first need to get the malicious application installed on the device, potentially through an untrusted or unofficial source.
Apple released security updates on November 9, including iOS 27.2.1 and 26.7.3, addressing several vulnerabilities.
One patched issue, identified as CVE-2026-113963, could allow an application to access sensitive user information.
However, it remains unclear whether Apple's latest updates address the specific vulnerability highlighted by Binance.
BleepingComputer said it had contacted Apple for clarification.
Binance has urged users to update their iPhones and installed applications to the latest available versions and remove unnecessary or untrusted apps.
The exchange also advised users to avoid installing applications from unofficial sources, particularly software distributed outside Apple's App Store.
Anyone who suspects their cryptocurrency wallet has been compromised should consider transferring their assets to a newly created wallet on a clean device.
Binance also recommends resetting active login sessions to prevent further unauthorised access.
The warning comes amid heightened concerns about cryptocurrency security, although the latest iPhone vulnerability has not been linked to any confirmed theft of digital assets.