Beyond bank cards and boarding passes, find out which official documents you can store
Dubai: From debit and credit cards to boarding passes, your smartphone's digital wallet can already store many everyday essentials. But did you know you can also add certain UAE government-issued documents, including your Emirates ID, driving licence and vehicle registration card?
Whether you have forgotten your Emirates ID at home or need to access your driving licence on the go, having a digital copy in your phone's wallet can make things more convenient.
Depending on your device, Apple Wallet, Samsung Wallet and Huawei Wallet support different UAE identification documents and public transport cards. Here is what you can add and how to access them.
1. Apple Wallet: Emirates ID, driving licence and Mulkiya
If you use an iPhone, you can add certain UAE identification documents to Apple Wallet through official government applications.
You can add a digital version of your Emirates ID using the UAEICP app.
Download or open the UAEICP app.
Log in using your UAE Pass credentials.
Locate your Emirates ID in the app.
Select the 'Add to Apple Wallet' option, if available.
Follow the instructions to save your digital ID.
Dubai residents can also store their driving licence in Apple Wallet through the RTA Dubai app.
Open the RTA Dubai app.
Log in to your account with your UAE Pass
Navigate to the documents section.
Select your driving licence.
Tap the option to add it to Apple Wallet.
Vehicle registration card (Mulkiya)
The same RTA Dubai app allows motorists to add their vehicle registration card to Apple Wallet. Select the vehicle registration document and follow the instructions to save it.
2. Samsung Wallet: Emirates ID, driving licence, Mulkiya and nol card
Samsung smartphone users can also access selected UAE identification documents through Samsung Wallet.
Documents supported include:
Emirates ID – through supported official government app integration.
Dubai driving licence – through the RTA Dubai app.
Dubai vehicle registration (Mulkiya) – through the RTA Dubai app.
To add your driving licence or vehicle registration, open the RTA Dubai app, access your documents and select the Samsung Wallet option where available.
For the nol card, open the nolPay app and follow the instructions to create or add a supported digital nol card. The availability of these features may depend on your Samsung device, software version and app compatibility.
3. Huawei Wallet: Digital nol card
Huawei smartphone users can access a virtual nol card through Huawei Wallet.
The digital card allows eligible users to pay for journeys on Dubai's public transport network using their compatible smartphone. To get started, open Huawei Wallet, locate the transport card section and follow the instructions to activate a virtual nol card.
Although storing documents in your smartphone wallet makes them convenient to access, digital availability does not automatically mean that a physical card is unnecessary in every situation.
Acceptance may depend on the authority, service provider or transaction involved. Residents should also ensure their government apps are updated and their digital documents remain valid.