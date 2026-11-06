Your Dubai nol card is about to get new features – here's what commuters should know
Dubai: Your nol card could soon do much more than pay for Metro, bus and taxi journeys. A new generation of nol–Jaywan cards is set to bring transport payments, digital services and more than 120 promotional offers and discounts together in one card.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced plans to begin testing the new cards in November 2026, marking another step towards expanding how residents pay for transport and other services in Dubai.
But what exactly will change for commuters? Will the new card work on smartphones, and will existing nol cardholders need to get a replacement?
The new card combines Dubai's existing nol payment system with Jaywan, the UAE's national card payment scheme.
Developed through a partnership between RTA and Al Etihad Payments, a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE, the initiative aims to make it easier for residents to use a single card for transport and a wider range of payment services.
It is part of RTA's ongoing upgrade of the nol system using account-based ticketing (ABT) technology, which is designed to provide more flexible and convenient payment options.
The cards will be introduced in phases, with the initial pilot covering several everyday transport services.
According to RTA, the first phase will include:
Dubai Metro, buses and other public transport: Pay for journeys through the nol system.
Taxis and private transport: Use the card for payments across participating transport services.
Public parking: Pay parking charges using the new card.
RTA also plans to extend the card's use to public and private transport services and online transport booking platforms across the UAE. The wider rollout will take place in stages, meaning not all services will necessarily be available from the start.
According to RTA, the new cards will support digital activation and usage through both Android and iOS smartphones.
This will allow customers to access and manage card services digitally, offering another option alongside the physical card.
However, RTA has not yet detailed exactly how the smartphone features will work or which functions will be available during the initial pilot.
The first pilot phase is scheduled to begin in November 2026, covering public transport, taxis and public parking.
The cards will then be introduced gradually as the system expands.
An exact pilot launch date and a timetable for wider public availability have not yet been announced.
The biggest change is the potential to use one payment solution for more than just daily journeys.
By combining nol's transport functions with Jaywan's payment capabilities, RTA aims to make it easier for residents to pay for travel, access digital services and benefit from additional offers without relying on separate payment systems.
For now, the November pilot is the first step, with more details on availability, card features and the rollout still to be announced.