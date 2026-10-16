RTA plans to expand Dubai's vehicle testing network from 30 to 35 centres by the year 2030
Dubai: More than 196,000 new vehicles were registered in Dubai during the first half of 2026, averaging over 1,000 a day, as population growth, urban expansion and economic activity continued to drive demand for transport services across the emirate.
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) recorded 196,042 first-time vehicle registrations between January and June, equivalent to more than 32,000 a month.
Ahmed Mahboob, CEO of the RTA's Licensing Agency, said the sustained increase in vehicle registrations reflected Dubai's rapid population, urban and economic growth, which has led to greater demand for vehicle registration and inspection services, according to Al Bayan.
He added that the authority is responding by developing an integrated service system based on advanced technologies and smart solutions to streamline procedures, speed up transactions and improve the accuracy of vehicle inspections and licensing.
The RTA uses electronic data-sharing systems with relevant authorities, smart verification of vehicle and owner information, and advanced technical inspection equipment.
It has also introduced updated inspection standards for electric vehicles and is incorporating artificial intelligence and machine learning into its operations.
Mahboob noted that the services and initiatives available through the RTA's website and mobile application are helping accelerate procedures, improve service quality and increase customer satisfaction.
Dubai currently has 30 vehicle testing centres operating across the emirate, with plans to increase the number to 35 by 2030 to accommodate growing demand.
Mahboob stated that the expansion would support the emirate's continued urban and population growth while improving accessibility, operational efficiency and customer experience.
The RTA also operates a centralised technical inspection system that consolidates vehicle testing data, standardises procedures and strengthens oversight across all inspection centres.
The system automatically calculates inspection results, improving accuracy and supporting regulatory compliance. The authority also uses advanced technologies at its Smart Monitoring Centre alongside field inspections to strengthen supervision.
Separately, the RTA has completed the conversion of Al Satwa roundabout into a signalised intersection, including upgrades to the surrounding road infrastructure.
The project is expected to cut journey times by 50 per cent and reduce waiting times and traffic queues by up to 60 per cent during peak hours.
The authority said the improvements would increase traffic efficiency on roads connecting to the intersection and improve safety for motorists and pedestrians.