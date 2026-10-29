The card aims to reach 200,000 workers initially, with plans to expand to 4 million
Dubai: UAE-based fintech platform Botim has launched the country's first prepaid card issued by a fintech company under Jaywan, the UAE's national card scheme, in a move aimed at expanding access to digital payments among workers.
The Botim One Jaywan Prepaid Card will be introduced through the company's corporate payroll network and partnerships with exchange houses. The first phase is expected to reach more than 200,000 workers across the UAE.
Botim, which has more than 8.5 million users in the country, plans to eventually extend the card to up to 4 million workers, connecting digital salary payments with wider access to financial services.
Jaywan is operated by Al Etihad Payments, a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE. The scheme enables payments through point-of-sale terminals and online shopping platforms, with domestic transactions processed within the country.
Botim's existing payroll network will play a central role in distributing the cards. The company is accredited by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to provide services under the UAE's Wages Protection System (WPS), which allows employers to pay salaries digitally.
Under the new arrangement, workers receiving salaries through Botim's payroll solution can use the prepaid card to make purchases in shops and online. The initiative aims to make digital wages more useful by allowing employees to spend their salaries without relying solely on cash withdrawals.
The card also gives workers access to Botim's wider range of financial services. These include international money transfers to more than 170 destinations, dining and lifestyle offers across more than 125 outlets and services, and investments in fractional gold and silver starting from Dh10.
Eligible users may also access credit products through the platform.
Botim offers digital registration in multiple languages and does not require users to meet a minimum salary or maintain a minimum account balance, according to the company.
Dr Tariq BinHendi, chief executive of Botim, said the launch supported the UAE's efforts to strengthen its payments infrastructure and expand access to financial services.
He said Jaywan was an important step towards building a more resilient domestic payments system, adding that Botim aimed to bring the scheme to workforce communities that play a central role in the country's economy.
Botim said around 65% of its fintech users are blue-collar workers, while another 31% work in grey-collar professions. The company believes its established user base will help expand the reach of the national card scheme among workers who may have limited access to traditional banking services.
Andrea Cianchetti, chief products officer at Al Etihad Payments, said the launch would help Jaywan reach more customer groups and support a wider range of everyday payment needs.
He added that participation by fintech companies, banks and other regulated financial institutions would help increase the use of UAE-issued payment cards.
The launch supports the UAE's Financial Infrastructure Transformation Programme, National Digital Economy Strategy and We the UAE 2031 vision.
By encouraging the use of locally issued cards and domestic payment processing, the initiative is intended to strengthen the country's payments ecosystem while expanding access to digital financial services.
Botim said it would seek to increase the card's reach in the coming years, with a long-term target of serving up to 4 million workers across the UAE.