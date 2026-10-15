How a 15-year-old boy's digital wallet exposed a global crime operation in Sharjah

Investigation into teenager uncovers alleged plot to kidnap wealthy digital asset holders
A 15-year-old boy found with a digital wallet containing large sums of money led Sharjah Police to uncover links between four international criminal networks and foil an alleged kidnapping plot targeting people with substantial digital assets.
Brigadier Dr Khalifa Yousif Belhai, Director of the Criminal Investigation Directorate at Sharjah Police, said the investigation began with the discovery of the teenager’s digital wallet. Further inquiries revealed his alleged links to international suspects involved in digital wallet theft and money laundering using proceeds from fraud, hacking and online extortion.
Surveillance and digital analysis subsequently helped investigators establish connections between the networks and identify the teenager’s alleged involvement in assault, kidnapping, digital wallet theft and the possession and sale of stolen data on the dark web. Investigators also uncovered links to international criminal groups involved in cyberattacks, extortion and online fraud.
After analysing the teenager’s movements and behaviour, police developed a plan to monitor and apprehend him.
Investigators discovered that he had allegedly been planning, alongside a group of foreign nationals, to target and kidnap people who owned multiple digital wallets to gain access to their assets.
Police foiled the alleged plot and arrested the teenager before it could be carried out.
The investigation then widened, with officers identifying other members of the networks, tracing their connections and establishing their alleged roles in the criminal activities.