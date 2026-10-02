GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
TECHNOLOGY
TECHNOLOGY

Police dismantle ransomware gang allegedly run by a 16-year-old

KillSec operation linked to around 1,000 suspected cyberattacks worldwide

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Police seize servers, dark-web site and 110TB of stolen data in international operation.
Police seize servers, dark-web site and 110TB of stolen data in international operation.
Shutterstock

European authorities have dismantled key infrastructure belonging to an international ransomware group whose suspected main operator is just 16, Europol said.

The coordinated operation against the KillSec group involved three provisional arrests and searches of eight properties across Spain, Greece, Romania and the United Kingdom.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Police also took control of five central servers and KillSec’s dark-web leak site, securing at least 110 terabytes of stolen data against further unauthorised access, according to Europol.

The international investigation, dubbed Operation KillSwitch, is examining around 1,000 suspected cyberattacks worldwide linked to the group. Authorities have so far identified around 500 of them as successful, although Europol said that figure could change as investigators examine seized evidence.

Teenager identified as suspected main operator

Investigators identified a 16-year-old as KillSec’s suspected administrator and main operator.

Spanish police said the teenager, a Romanian national, was arrested in Alicante. Reuters reported that the operation is part of a Europe-wide investigation into KillSec’s activities.

Another suspected developer turned 18 in August and was still a minor when some of the alleged offences took place.

Investigators have also identified people suspected of acting as a negotiator and an affiliate, while inquiries into other possible members are continuing.

KillSec has operated since around 2024 as a ransomware-as-a-service group.

According to Europol, attackers exploited software vulnerabilities and poorly secured access points, particularly cloud storage, to gain access to organisations’ systems and steal sensitive information.

Victims were then named on KillSec’s dark-web leak site and threatened with having their stolen files published unless they paid a ransom. In some cases, investigators say the group obtained substantial payments.

AI used to find targets

Investigators also found that KillSec used artificial intelligence to help build and maintain its ransomware infrastructure and identify potential victims, adding another dimension to concerns over criminals adopting AI tools for cyberattacks.

Authorities from several European countries and the United States participated in the investigation, with Europol and Eurojust helping coordinate the operation.

Investigators are now examining seized devices and data and tracing criminal proceeds, including cryptocurrency, as they attempt to identify additional attacks, victims and people involved.

The suspects have not been convicted, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Suspect arrested after rapid search; police issue warning over unattended vehicles.

Sharjah Police recover stolen car within 2 hours

2m read
Amman roastery robbery: Suspect cuts safe, steals JD5,000 just 300 metres from police station before rapid arrest and recovery of stolen money.

Thief raids shop near Amman police station

1m read
Ki Ho, a man armed with 37 years of hard-won career experience, starts from scratch as an intern at a fashion company run by Sun Woo — a CEO who built an empire in just three years and probably doesn't have time for anyone's onboarding small talk.

Korean Intern remake debuts at No. 1 at box office

2m read
Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan had earlier starred in piku.

The Intern Bollywood remake: Why it never took off

3m read