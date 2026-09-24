Rs1 billion US tech-support scam busted in Delhi: How fake FBI notices, gift cards and Bitcoin trapped victims

11 held as sophisticated call centre operation targets US victims with remote-access fraud
Dubai: It began with a frightening message flashing on a computer screen in the United States: your device has been compromised. Call this number for help.
But the “technical support” at the other end of the line was allegedly thousands of kilometres away in a rented building in Delhi.
Police say an international cybercrime syndicate operating from Pitampura used malware, fake US phone numbers, remote-access software and even forged FBI communications to trick American vic-tims out of around Rs1 billion (Rs100 crore).
Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit has busted the alleged call centre and arrested or apprehended 11 people, including two women, according to IANS.
Investigators say the operation followed a carefully scripted playbook designed to frighten victims before gaining access to their computers — and ultimately their money.
Malware triggered fake security warnings on victims’ computers
Pop-ups directed US victims to a bogus tech-support number
Calls were routed to the Delhi centre using Micro-SIP
Agents claimed computers and bank accounts had been compromised
UltraViewer gave fraudsters remote access to victims’ computers
Fake “bank officials” then contacted victims using US numbers
Victims were told to buy iTunes, Sephora, Target and Google Pay gift cards
Some were persuaded to transfer Bitcoin
Fake FBI and US federal-agency communications were used to intimidate victims
Police say the syndicate defrauded victims of about Rs1 billion (Rs100 crore)
11 people were arrested or apprehended; Rs4.1 million in cash was seized
The scam allegedly began when a back-end team remotely installed malware on victims’ computers. Pop-up warnings then appeared, directing users to call a toll-free number for technical assistance.
Those calls were routed through Micro-SIP, a soft-phone application, to the Pitampura call centre, po-lice said.
Agents posing as technical-support staff would tell callers their computers had been infected or compromised. Victims were then persuaded to install UltraViewer, software that allowed the alleged scammers to remotely access their machines.
That was only the first stage.
Once inside, the callers allegedly warned victims that the supposed malware had also put their bank accounts at risk.
The call was then transferred to another member of the operation — this time posing as a bank official.
Using US-based numbers through Google Voice, the fake bankers allegedly persuaded victims to buy gift cards from companies including iTunes, Sephora, Target and Google Pay and hand over the card details.
Some victims were instead asked to transfer cryptocurrency, including Bitcoin.
Police said gift-card information was shared through WhatsApp groups with other members of the syndicate before being redeemed or converted into cash elsewhere.
To make the threats appear more convincing, investigators say the group also used forged communi-cations purportedly issued by the FBI and other US federal agencies.
Callers hid behind Western-sounding names including Williams, Rayan, Sofi, Genny and Alex.
The operation unravelled after IFSO received intelligence about the alleged cybercrime network on September 21.
Police raided a property in Shivaji Market, Pitampura Village, where they said 11 people were operating a high-tech call centre across the third and fourth floors.
Officers seized Rs4.1 million in cash, 29 laptops, 25 mobile phones, eight routers and a car.
A case was registered at the Special Cell police station on September 22 under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act.
Police are now investigating the wider network behind the operation, including how the gift cards and cryptocurrency obtained from victims were ultimately encashed.