Rs1 billion US tech-support scam busted in Delhi: How fake FBI notices, gift cards and Bitcoin trapped victims

Agents posing as technical-support staff would tell callers their computers had been infected or compromised. Victims were then persuaded to install UltraViewer, software that allowed the alleged scammers to remotely access their machines.

To make the threats appear more convincing, investigators say the group also used forged communi-cations purportedly issued by the FBI and other US federal agencies.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.