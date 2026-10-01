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Want to invest in Abu Dhabi's government land? Now there's an app for that

Abu Dhabi unveils AI-powered platform for seamless property investments

Last updated:
Rahf Youssef, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Want to invest in Abu Dhabi's government land? Now there's an app for that
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Abu Dhabi: Investors who want a piece of Abu Dhabi's government-owned land and buildings no longer have to chase the opportunities one by one. Now it can all be done in one place, online.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has launched the "Government Asset Investment Service" at the LIVEX 2026 exhibition. It runs through the TAMM platform and covers the whole journey, from spotting an opportunity to signing the contract.

"This marks an important advancement in how government land and built assets are presented and taken forward," Nasser Saleh Farah, Director General of Financial Affairs at DMT said.

One door in

Until now, the road from interest to agreement could be a long one. With the new service, investors can find assets, register their interest, bid, get selected and sign, all in the same system.

The idea is simple. To make it clearer, faster and fairer.

The service uses AI to suggest assets that match each investor's profile and interests.

It also shows what the surroundings look like. Parks, public facilities, bus stops and other amenities are all mapped, so investors can judge whether a site actually works before they commit.

Clear rules of the game

Behind the screen sits a fixed set of rules. There are set requirements for who can take part and be approved, along with Musataha and lease arrangements. Standard contract templates, land-pricing mechanisms and agreement structures are meant to ensure that everyone is treated the same way.

Nasser Saleh Farah said the goal is a single, transparent and digital process, and that land and buildings should be seen as drivers of economic activity, urban development and quality of life.

Part of a bigger plan

The launch fits into Abu Dhabi's push to diversify its economy and make the emirate a better place to live, while building trust among investors.

LIVEX 2026 brings together government leaders, developers and international experts around six themes: liveability, culture, education, economy, energy and health.

Interested investors can explore the available projects on TAMM.

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