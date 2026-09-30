Inclusive design drive boosts children’s play, cuts screen time across Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi- Abu Dhabi is working to make inclusion part of how the city plans public spaces and delivers services, officials said during a panel discussion on inclusive cities at LIVEX 2026. The UAE’s minister of families, Sana Muhammad Suhail, urged urban planners and designers to involve families directly in the design process rather than simply designing for them.
“Don’t design for families, design with the families,” she said.
Suhail said the emirate assessed 23 sites in 2023 to better understand how children and families use public spaces. In a neighbourhood pilot, minor design changes were followed by a reported 65% increase in play and a 42% reduction in screen time. Use of the space by younger children tripled, she said.
“It is important that we, as government entities, we collaborate in ensuring that we are we design a city where it adapts to the family needs,” she said.
Abu Dhabi’s City for Family framework includes five goals, 15 strategies and 63 actions across housing, mobility, health, education and governance, according to her.
Shamis Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Chairman, Department of Community Development, said Abu Dhabi’s People of Determination strategy includes 30 initiatives across six areas and involves government, private-sector and third-sector partners.
The strategy aims to improve access and independence in areas such as education, work, transport, and services, Al Dhaheri said.
“The real test of inclusivity is the ability to create an environment where people can participate, can live, and can be greatly independent,” he said, “The goal is to transform the policies and the systems of Abu Dhabi to continuously improve the people of determination, life, and inclusivity within our government”.
Al Dhaheri also described an award intended to encourage organizations to improve accessibility. After receiving 372 applications, Abu Dhabi decided to extend the initiative across the UAE with support from the ministry, Al Dhaheri said.
Accessibility, for the people of determination, according to Dr. Muhannad Alazzeh, secretary-general of the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (HCD), should not be limited to physical features such as ramps. It should also cover access to information, communication, and services.
He called for objective measures based on standards including the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, with people with disabilities involved in monitoring progress.
The officials identified public participation and coordination as the key challenges. Suhail said families should be involved in shaping streets and public spaces, while Al Dhaheri described plans for a centralized directory to help families with autistic children find relevant services in Abu Dhabi.
Suhail said Abu Dhabi’s 'City for Family' framework focuses on four segments: people of determination, children aged 0–8, families and caregivers, and senior citizens.
The framework aims to consider their needs from the beginning of city planning and not add accommodations as an afterthought. It covers housing, mobility, health, education, and governance.
Alazzeh said the longer-term goal is to make accessibility a shared expectation across planning and service delivery.