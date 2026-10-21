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Saudi Arabia postpones flagship FII investment conference to 2027 amid regional tensions

FII event delayed as Kingdom faces Houthi attacks; organisers cite quality considerations

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The investment conference, originally scheduled for October 26–29 in Riyadh, has been postponed to 2027. It was expected to bring together leading international investors, business executives, policymakers and strategic partners to mark the initiative's 10th anniversary.
The investment conference, originally scheduled for October 26–29 in Riyadh, has been postponed to 2027. It was expected to bring together leading international investors, business executives, policymakers and strategic partners to mark the initiative's 10th anniversary.
Saudi Gazette

Dubai: Saudi Arabia's Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute has postponed the 10th edition of its flagship international investment conference until 2027, amid heightened regional tensions and Houthi attacks targeting the Kingdom.

The conference, originally scheduled for October 26–29 in Riyadh, was expected to bring together leading international investors, business executives, policymakers and strategic partners to mark the initiative's 10th anniversary.

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The institute announced the postponement on Monday but did not attribute the decision to the regional security situation, saying instead that it wanted to ensure the landmark event met the expectations of its international participants.

Princess Dr Maha bint Mishari Al Saud, CEO of FII Institute said the decision reflects the organisation's commitment to delivering an exceptional anniversary edition.

"This decision comes from a deep commitment to our partners, members, speakers, and delegates," she said.

"Because this is our landmark tenth edition, we want to ensure it delivers the full scale, extraordinary quality, and unforgettable impact that our community has come to expect and truly deserves."

The postponement comes as Saudi Arabia faces a wave of missile and drone attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group, including strikes on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport that have killed civilians, injured hundreds and disrupted international flights.

The attacks have heightened security concerns among international investors and business executives expected to attend the conference, often described as "Davos in the Desert". However, the institute's official announcement did not explicitly link the postponement to the attacks.

The event is a major platform for attracting international investment to Saudi Arabia and promoting Vision 2030, the Kingdom's economic diversification programme aimed at reducing its reliance on oil.

The postponement follows disruptions to several other international events in Saudi Arabia amid the deteriorating security situation, including the cancellation or rescheduling of business gatherings and sporting and cultural events.

The FII Institute said new dates for the 2027 conference would be announced soon. All existing registrations and partnerships will remain valid, while its teams will contact participants and partners directly to provide assistance.

"We are profoundly grateful to our community for your continued trust, patience, and friendship," Princess Maha said.

"We cannot wait to welcome you home to Riyadh in 2027 for a truly special and memorable FII10," she added.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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