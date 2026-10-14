Riyadh Season shifts star-studded tennis event from October 21–24 to December 27–30
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has postponed the third edition of the Six Kings Slam tennis tournament from October to December, citing organisational and logistical challenges that could affect the quality of the event and spectators' experience.
Riyadh Season announced on Wednesday that the high-profile exhibition tournament, originally scheduled for October 21 to 24, will now take place from December 27 to 30, 2026.
Turki Al AlShikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), shared the news on X platform.
Organisers said the decision followed an assessment of the logistical and organisational requirements involved in staging the event, reaffirming their commitment to delivering sporting competitions to the highest standards.
The tournament, presented by Saudi Aramco, is part of Riyadh Season's growing portfolio of international sporting attractions.
Riyadh Season thanked participating players, partners and tennis fans in Saudi Arabia and abroad for their continued interest, saying preparations would continue to ensure the rescheduled tournament meets expectations.
Spectators seeking information about the revised schedule can contact the Ettemam Centre on 8001282222 or visit Ettemam.sa.
The postponement comes amid heightened security concerns in Riyadh following recent missile and drone attacks on the Saudi capital's international airport, although organisers did not directly link their decision to the attacks.
First staged in 2024, the Six Kings Slam tournament has become one of tennis's most lucrative exhibition events. Italian star Jannik Sinner won the first two editions, defeating Alcaraz in both finals and collecting $6 million for each title.
Unlike ATP Tour tournaments, the Six Kings Slam does not award ranking points, but its substantial prize money has helped attract leading international players.