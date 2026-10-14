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Saudi Arabia postpones Six Kings Slam tennis tournament to December over logistical challenges

Riyadh Season shifts star-studded tennis event from October 21–24 to December 27–30

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Italy's Jannik Sinner during the final in the Six Kings Slam exhibition tennis tournament in Riyadh last year
Italy's Jannik Sinner during the final in the Six Kings Slam exhibition tennis tournament in Riyadh last year
AFP

Dubai: Saudi Arabia has postponed the third edition of the Six Kings Slam tennis tournament from October to December, citing organisational and logistical challenges that could affect the quality of the event and spectators' experience.

Riyadh Season announced on Wednesday that the high-profile exhibition tournament, originally scheduled for October 21 to 24, will now take place from December 27 to 30, 2026.

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Turki Al AlShikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), shared the news on X platform.

Organisers said the decision followed an assessment of the logistical and organisational requirements involved in staging the event, reaffirming their commitment to delivering sporting competitions to the highest standards.

The tournament, presented by Saudi Aramco, is part of Riyadh Season's growing portfolio of international sporting attractions.

Riyadh Season thanked participating players, partners and tennis fans in Saudi Arabia and abroad for their continued interest, saying preparations would continue to ensure the rescheduled tournament meets expectations.

Spectators seeking information about the revised schedule can contact the Ettemam Centre on 8001282222 or visit Ettemam.sa.

The postponement comes amid heightened security concerns in Riyadh following recent missile and drone attacks on the Saudi capital's international airport, although organisers did not directly link their decision to the attacks.

First staged in 2024, the Six Kings Slam tournament has become one of tennis's most lucrative exhibition events. Italian star Jannik Sinner won the first two editions, defeating Alcaraz in both finals and collecting $6 million for each title.

Unlike ATP Tour tournaments, the Six Kings Slam does not award ranking points, but its substantial prize money has helped attract leading international players.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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