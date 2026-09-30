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High-profile Saudi music festival postponed: email to ticket holders

MDLBEAST Soundstorm was held in Riyadh last year

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AFP
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People arrive at the MDLBEAST Soundstorm music festival in Banban, on the outskirts of Riyadh, on December 11, 2025.
People arrive at the MDLBEAST Soundstorm music festival in Banban, on the outskirts of Riyadh, on December 11, 2025.
AFP

A music festival in Saudi Arabia announced in an email to ticket holders Wednesday that it was being postponed.

"We know we said we'd see you at Soundstorm this year, so this isn't the update we wanted to share. With regret, Soundstorm '26 will be postponed," read the email from the organisers of MDLBEAST Soundstorm festival.

Bruno Mars, DJ Khaled, and Cardi B are among the most popular international artists to have performed during past iterations of the Soundstorm festival in the Saudi capital. 

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