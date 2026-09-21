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Red Sea Film Festival 2026 in December postponed due to 'logistical demands'

Flagship Saudi film event delayed as organisers cite logistical issues

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Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Jessica Alba arrives to the opening ceremony of the 5th edition of the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah on December 4, 2025.
Jessica Alba arrives to the opening ceremony of the 5th edition of the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah on December 4, 2025.
AFP-AMMAR ABD RABBO

The star-studded Red Sea International Film Festival won't take place this year as planned. The sixth edition has been pushed back to the fourth quarter of 2027.

In a statement shared on its official Instagram account, the Foundation said the decision followed a thorough review of considerations tied to the timing of the next edition, including the logistical demands of staging an international festival of this scale.

The organisation framed the move as part of its commitment to holding the event under the right conditions to deliver the experience audiences have come to expect.

 While the flagship festival is on hold until 2027, the Foundation stressed that its year-round initiatives will continue uninterrupted. The Red Sea Fund and Red Sea Labs remain active, and starting in November 2026, the Foundation will introduce new year-round programming at Culture Square in Historic Jeddah — signaling an effort to maintain a public presence in the city between festival editions.

The statement also thanked filmmakers, partners, guests and audiences for their continued support, and pointed those affected by the postponement, including film submitters and accreditation holders, to the Foundation's website for information on refunds.

 The announcement drew hundreds of reactions within its first half hour online, reflecting the festival's prominence in the regional and international film calendar since its 2019 launch.

The Red Sea International Film Festival, held annually in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, has grown into one of the region's most high-profile cultural events since its 2021 launch, drawing major international stars, filmmakers, and industry figures as part of the kingdom's broader push to build out its entertainment and cinema sector.

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Saudi Arabia

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