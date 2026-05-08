Cannes 2026 shines a light on Arab filmmakers and powerful new cinema

Meanwhile, Moroccan director Laila Marrakchi heads to Un Certain Regard with La mas dulce. Marrakchi first made waves at Cannes in 2005 with Marock, and later directed Rock the Casbah and episodes of The Eddy. Her new feature follows two young Moroccan women who travel to southern Spain for strawberry-picking jobs, only to confront exploitation and harassment, and decided to speak out.