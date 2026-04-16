The White Lotus Season 4 heads to Cannes: Everything we know so far

Filming has started on the French Riviera with a stacked cast & a storyline tied to Cannes
Dubai: HBO’s The White Lotus is officially in production again, and for Season 4, it’s swapping island luxury for Riviera glamour.
Filming began in April 2026 along the French Riviera, with the story unfolding across Cannes, Saint-Tropez, Monaco and Paris. This time, the series is set against the backdrop of the Cannes Film Festival.
At the centre of the season is a new White Lotus property, the Château de la Messardière in Saint-Tropez. Unlike previous seasons, which leaned on secluded resort settings, this one places its characters in a more public, high-profile environment.
As always, the cast is a mix of familiar faces and unexpected choices. Confirmed names so far include Helena Bonham Carter, Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Chris Messina and Kumail Nanjiani, alongside Alexander Ludwig, Ari Graynor, AJ Michalka, Chloe Bennet, Heather Graham, Max Greenfield, and Corentin Fila, among others.
Plot details are still under wraps, but the structure remains the same: a week in the life of ultra-wealthy guests and the staff around them, slowly unravelling into something darker.
However with Cannes as the backdrop, fans are already predicting how the 'first murder' could talk place.
Fans also drew comparisons online joking about how The White Lotus filming during the actual Cannes Film Festival feels similar to the Cannes sequence in Rowan Atkinson's Mr. Bean’s Holiday.
Behind the scenes, creator Mike White returns as writer and director, alongside producers David Bernad and Mark Kamine. One notable change this season is the absence of composer Cristóbal Tapia de Veer, whose score helped define the show’s iconic tune.
Production is expected to continue through 2026, with a release likely slated for late 2026 or early 2027, though HBO has yet to confirm an official date.