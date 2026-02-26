South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook set to preside over 79th Cannes Film Festival

Speaking on his jury addition for the Cannes festival, president Iris Knobloch and director Thierry Fremaux said in a joint statement, "Park Chan-wook's inventiveness, visual mastery, and penchant for capturing the multiple impulses of women and men with strange destinies have given contemporary cinema some truly memorable moments. We are delighted to celebrate his immense talent and, more broadly, the cinema of a country deeply engaged with the questioning of our time."