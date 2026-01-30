Jackie Chan has recorded a farewell song to be released after his death

Actor says loss of friends inspired a track that stays private until after his passing
Hong Kong action star Jackie Chan, 71, has revealed that he has already recorded a personal 'farewell song' that is to be released only after his death, the veteran actor disclosed at the Beijing premiere of his latest film Unexpected Family. The announcement has sparked international media discussion about celebrity legacies and how artists choose to frame their final messages to fans.
Chan said the decision to record the song was influenced by recent losses in his personal life, including the deaths of close friends and industry peers, prompting reflection on life, ageing and mortality.
He described the track as a message to loved ones and audiences that will remain private until the time of its posthumous release. Chan declined to share any details or lyrics from the song at the event, noting that publicly performing it 'would make people cry.'
The revelation came alongside Chan’s remarks about his evolving outlook on his own career and life. At the premiere of Unexpected Family — a drama film in which he plays an elderly man with Alzheimer’s disease — Chan spoke of stepping beyond his long-established action persona to embrace more diverse roles. In promotional interviews for the film, he has elaborated on how recent personal changes have shaped his creative choices and priorities.
Media outlets reporting on the story note that it is unusual for high-profile entertainers to plan posthumous artistic releases in advance, particularly one as personal as a farewell song.
Chan’s announcement follows years of public digital engagement on platforms like Weibo and Instagram, where snippets of his reflections and interactions with fans have drawn strong audience engagement. Chan’s revelation has since been shared widely across social media, with fan communities debating its significance and meaning.
Despite the emotional nature of the announcement, Chan continues to work actively in film. His recent projects have included both action and dramatic roles, and Unexpected Family represents a deliberate pivot toward character-driven narratives at this stage of his career — choices that commentators say reflect his broader engagement with storytelling and personal legacy.
