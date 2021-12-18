With Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ being officially greenlit for a sequel, a lot of questions are being asked about the direction the sophomore film will take.
While director Destin Daniel Cretton has already said that work on the script and story is yet to begin, the filmmaker has put a casting wish out into the universe.
When asked by CinemaBlend about which Asian actor he’d like to cast in the ‘Shang-Chi’ sequel, Cretton said, “I mean, if we could ever get Jackie [Chan] into a movie that would be a lifelong dream of mine,” said Cretton.
The Hong Kong action super star is, of course, no stranger to Hollywood megahits having starred in franchises like ‘Rush Hour’ and ‘The Karate Kid’.
Meanwhile, Cretton has also signed a multi-year deal with Marvel Studios, including an upcoming TV series. “[Marvel head] Kevin [Feige] and the team there definitely have a clear idea of where they’re taking the MCU, but they’re also open to pitches and things that we’re passionate about. One of the shows that we’re creating was initially an idea that I was bouncing around with our producer while we were shooting Shang-Chi and it just happened to fit in with the trajectory of where they’re going with the franchise. So, it’s a little back and forth,” said Cretton in an interview with Collider.